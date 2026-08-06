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Panerai’s new insanely light Luminor Marina goes full carbon fiber

The PAM01707 swaps steel for Carbotech, and it's 64% lighter than titanium.

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Panerai Luminor
Panerai

At some point, someone at Panerai looked at one of the brand’s signature 44mm cushion cases and decided it needed to lose weight — a lot of it.

The result is the new Luminor Marina PAM01707, built entirely from Carbotech, Panerai’s proprietary carbon composite made by pressing thin layers of carbon fiber together with PEEK, a high-performance polymer.

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The material comes in at 64% lighter than titanium and 80% lighter than steel, and the finished watch weighs in around 100 grams — light for a 44mm case that’s still 14.5mm thick. For reference, that’s still more than double the weight of a basic Timex Weekender, but for an all-metal 44mm dive watch, which would normally run 150 grams or more in steel, landing at 100 grams is a real flex.

Everything else stays true to the Luminor Marina pattern: the crown-protecting bridge, the sandwich dial construction, and a no-date layout.

Beige Super-LumiNova on the numerals and hour markers glows green in the dark and gives the dial a vintage, tropical-lume look without actually aging for decades to get there.

Power comes from Panerai’s P.9010 automatic movement, a 3-day power reserve caliber running at 28,800 vibrations per hour, and the watch ships with both a brown calf leather strap and an additional black rubber strap for swapping between dressed-up and dive-ready.

Carbotech is king

Wristwatch, Arm, Dial
Panerai

Because each block of Carbotech cuts differently, every case comes out with its own marbled, matte-black pattern, so no two watches look quite alike.

Panerai’s Neuchâtel manufacture has been leaning on Carbotech since 2015, when it first showed up on a Submersible reference, and it’s since become one of the more reliable ways the brand differentiates itself from every other big Swiss dive watch maker.

It’s also a good reminder that “dive watch” doesn’t have to mean “heavy watch.” If you’re the type who avoids a serious tool piece because it feels like wearing a paperweight, the best dive watches worth owning right now increasingly prove that ISO-rated durability and a comfortable daily wear no longer have to be a trade-off. Panerai just made that case pretty convincingly.

Where to buy it

The Luminor Marina PAM01707 is available now directly through Panerai for $15,600. It’s a non-limited release, so there’s no scarcity clock here, but Panerai boutiques are the only place to see that marbled Carbotech finish in person before you buy.

Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan is a Chicago-based writer and audio editor. He has been fortunate to visit distilleries and breweries across the… Read Full Bio
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