New Balance 1906L returns with a red and black croc finish

New Balance's sneaker-loafer returns to the spotlight with a croc finish

By
underfoot of new balance sneaker loafer
New Balance

There’s no doubt that when New Balance 1906L first debuted, the sneaker-loafer was born. While other brands released similar styles before and after, the New Balance 1906L marked the start of the hybrid shoe trend. Since its debut, the New Balance 1906L has had multiple iterations in different colors and materials, with some offering a more subdued look while others amped up the statement silhouette. As we approach the fall season, the athletic company is once again pushing the envelope with a new pair of colorways of the sneaker-loafer, also known as the snoafer. Donning croc finishes, the two new pairs of 1906L offer a luxe texture material with the choice of a decadent red or monochromatic black. 

New Balance’s sneaker-loafer returns in two new shades

black croc sneaker loafer new balance
New Balance
Perfectly in style for the fall season, New Balance’s 1906L makes its seasonal return with two crocodile skin-inspired materials that add a luxe finish to this interesting design. Both iterations take on a glossy, patent leather upper with a crocodile skin-inspired texture added on top. On the bottom, both colorways feature a black sole unit that houses the brand’s full-length N-ERGY cushioning system for better shock absorption. While the two colorways have the same features and details, the upper half of the sneaker-loafer comes in the option of a red or black hue. While the exact release date is unknown, this luxurious sneaker-loafer pair is set to hit shelves in the fall season for a retail price of $160 each. As New Balance continues to push and celebrate the uniqueness of the silhouette, these elevated options offer a more versatile option for users looking to adapt the design into their wardrobe.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
