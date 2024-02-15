 Skip to main content
Get up to $300 off Moncler jackets and vests today

Victoria Garcia
By
The time has come for you to upgrade your cold weather wardrobe with stunning styles for Moncler. Right now, the brand is offering heavy discounts on Gilt where you can save up to $300 on select outwear pieces. You can pick from apparel such as vests, parkas and a large amount of jackets. You’ll even find some of the brands most popular puffer and cold-weather jackets during this sale.

Moncler is one of the best Canada Goose alternatives on the market so be sure to check out what options you can find at a discounted price. If you’ve been wanting to buy a new jacket for this winter, now is your chance. Click the button below to browse Moncler styles before time runs out.

What you should buy during the Moncler sale

Let’s start off with the Moncler puffer and down coats that are available during this sale. You can shop the Galenstock Jacket for $2,104, the Meakan Down Jacket for $2,200, the Croaia Jacket for $1,990 or the Camurac Jacket for $1,600. If you specifically are in search of a down jacket, try the Citala Down Jacket for $1,500, the Crepol Jacket for $990 or the 1952 Achill Down Jacket for $1,490. Moncler jackets clearly made our list of the 18 best puffer jackets for men this winter.

For everyday wear when the temperatures aren’t as cold, you’ll find the Reversible Windbreaker Jacket for $850, the Track Jacket for $800, the Cort Jacket for $640 and the Farlak Jacket for $750. Now we can get into how to style the must-have piece of the winter season: the gilet vest. You can pick from the Lightweight Down Vest for $790, the Down Vest for $1,000, the Down Jacket Vest for $790, the Ollon Vest for $850 or the Alkarab Vest for $936.

Moncler is a great brand to invest in when it comes to any type of outerwear. All of the jackets, vests and coats that you can buy during this sale will last you a lifetime. Don’t wait. Head to Gilt right now to stock up on these popular and stylish jackets that you will wear on repeat once they arrive in the mail. We promise, they are that great.

