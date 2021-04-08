How to Remove Watch Links in 5 Simple Steps for a Better Fit

Purchasing the right accessories finishes an outfit, and a watch is the ultimate luxury accessory. A great watch allows you to customize the fit just like your clothing. When you don’t have time to get to the jeweler, you can change the fit of your watch yourself. It’s a simple process. Follow these steps, and your watch will have a better fit in no time. Here’s what you need to know.

Related Guides

Step 1: Measure

Metal watches are meant for customization. Measuring your wrist and the watch itself is the first part of making sure the fit is just right. You can do this in a couple of different ways.

Use the watch itself

Put your watch on your wrist Gather the links up until it fits the way you want and count how many are in excess. Plan to remove the links evenly from both sides of the watch so that your clasp remains in the middle.

Use a cloth tape measure

Lay your watch out flat on the table. Measure your wrist using the cloth tape measure. Place your watch in the middle of your measurement and plan to remove the links on either side to ensure an even clasp.

Now, you’re ready to move on to the next part.

Step 2: Gather your tools

You’re working with very small pieces. One lost screw and you’re stuck trekking to the jeweler.

Find a flat surface and clear it from clutter. Ensure you have a good light source. We recommend working with a tray to help keep small pieces in check. Place a small cloth inside the tray to reduce noise and ensure nothing scratches. You’ll need a set of jeweler’s tools. These sets aren’t difficult to find. You’ll also need a watch holder or a piece of foam that helps hold your watch in place.

Your workspace is ready. It’s time to customize your watch.

Step 3: Removing links

Now it’s time to tackle those links. The biggest thing to remember is not to remove all the links from one side, or your watch clasp will look weird.

Turn your watch over and look for the small arrow marks showing where the pins come out. Place your watch into the holder or foam piece so that you can see the top of the pin. Use the pushpin tool and the hammer to gently tap the pin until it emerges from the other side. Use your fingers or a small set of pliers to remove the pin gently. Repeat until you’ve removed all your planned links.

Make sure you’re watching for any other pins that might fall out as you’re working. Keep up with the pins themselves because you’ll need a few for the next step.

Step 4: Rejoin the links to the clasp

Now that you’ve got excess links removed, it’s time to finish your watch.

Find the pins you need and flip your watch over in the holder. Make sure the arrows are pointing upward. Put the pin back in the hole and gently tap until it’s fully in. Repeat on the other side. Tap any ferrules that fell out of place. Inspect your watch. Try it on to be sure it fits and look for anything that seems out of place.

Step 5: Enjoy your watch

There are no further steps to take here. Your watch fits like it was made for you, and now you can wear it out. No further steps required other than to save your links and pins for future fittings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Let’s answer a few of your burning questions.

How do you take links out of a watch without the tool? — So you don’t have jeweler tools, and you don’t have time to wait. If you’ve got a pushpin, you can mimic the tools. Use the pushpin and a tool with a small bit of heft to tap the pin.

— So you don’t have jeweler tools, and you don’t have time to wait. If you’ve got a pushpin, you can mimic the tools. Use the pushpin and a tool with a small bit of heft to tap the pin. Why won ’ t my watch links come out? — If you’ve never changed links or your watch is on the older side, the pins may be a bit stubborn. The best option is to get a full jeweler set with a watch holder. You’ll have more leverage to tap out those stubborn pins.

— If you’ve never changed links or your watch is on the older side, the pins may be a bit stubborn. The best option is to get a full jeweler set with a watch holder. You’ll have more leverage to tap out those stubborn pins. What if there are no arrows? — If you can’t see arrows on the watch, find the seam in the pin. Turn that side up, and you should be able to tap the pins out relatively easily.

— If you can’t see arrows on the watch, find the seam in the pin. Turn that side up, and you should be able to tap the pins out relatively easily. Can I remove links from my Rolex or Fossil Watch? — Any watch with links is eligible for customization. You can even change the links on watches like the Michael Kors ceramic line. Whether the watch is expensive or something you found on sale, you should be able to take the links out that you need.

— Any watch with links is eligible for customization. You can even change the links on watches like the Michael Kors ceramic line. Whether the watch is expensive or something you found on sale, you should be able to take the links out that you need. How many links can you remove from a watch? — Some higher-end watches come with up to 12 extra links, giving you plenty of room to customize your fit. If you have a watch with arrows, the links that do not have arrow markings are fixed and cannot be removed. You should have plenty of links to customize your fit.

— Some higher-end watches come with up to 12 extra links, giving you plenty of room to customize your fit. If you have a watch with arrows, the links that do not have arrow markings are fixed and cannot be removed. You should have plenty of links to customize your fit. What’s the right fit for a watch? — Typically, your watch should have enough space to spin freely on your wrist if you move it but not shift as you bring your hand up or down. However, the right fit is completely up to you and your comfort.

Customizing your watch

You don’t have to take your watch to the jeweler. You can manage the links yourself, allowing you to customize your watch fit from your home. All you need is a good set of jeweler’s tools and a well-lit area. All your watches will fit exactly the way you need them to.

Follow the steps we’ve outlined, and you’ll be a pro at fitting your watches. Store the links where you can find them, and all that’s left is to enjoy it.

Editors' Recommendations