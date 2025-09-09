Hamilton drops new military-inspired aviation watches

Hamilton has expanded its Khaki Aviation collection with several new models spanning the Pilot Pioneer and X-Wind families, drawing inspiration from the brand’s military and air force heritage.

The flagship addition is the Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer Mechanical Chrono, available with brown leather strap (£1,980) or mesh steel bracelet (£2,050). The 40mm steel chronograph features a striking blue sunray dial with subdials for 60-second and 30-minute timing, inspired by rugged timepieces supplied to the British Royal Air Force in the 1970s. A distinctive box-shaped sapphire crystal emphasizes the vintage aesthetic, while the hand-wound mechanical movement provides 60 hours of power reserve and 100m water resistance.

Recommended Videos

Three new Pilot Pioneer models join the chronograph, honoring Hamilton’s history of producing military timing instruments and drawing from the Model 23 pocket watch used by US Army Air Force navigators during World War II. The standout 43mm bronze-cased version (£1,425) features an eggshell-white grained dial and vegetable-tanned leather strap designed to develop patina with age and use, offering 50 hours of power reserve.

Two 38mm automatic variants in stainless steel provide more accessible entry points at £930 each, featuring burgundy or moss green bezels with matching leather straps and 80 hours of power reserve.

The collection concludes with two new X-Wind colorways inspired by Northern Lights and blue skies, offering green and Aviation Blue dials. Both models feature brown leather straps with decorative rivets and the signature drift angle calculator for crosswind calculations during flight. Powered by the H-30 automatic caliber, they provide 80 hours of power reserve and 100m water resistance at £1,070 each.

All models are available now through Hamilton retailers.