 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ralph Lauren Polo Black Friday: 130 early deals on shirts and more

Andrew Morrisey
By
Ralph Lauren Polo Shirt on model.
Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is one of the most popular men’s clothing brands in the world, and its iconic style is now available for discounted prices at Saks Fifth Avenue. Nearly 125 different pieces of Ralph Lauren clothing are discounted to early Black Friday prices, and they include polo shirts, jackets, pants, and sweaters. This is a great sale to shop if you’re looking for deals on some of the best shirts for men, or if you’d like to land yourself some stylish yet comfortable polo shirts at great prices.

Why You Should Shop the Ralph Lauren Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue

If you’re looking for a quality men’s brand that makes clothing to both last and look good, Ralph Lauren is the brand to turn your eye to. And while it’s a premium brand that brings high prices with a lot of its clothing, you can add a lot of Ralph Lauren clothing to your wardrobe at a discounted price with this Saks Fifth Avenue sale. Ralph Lauren is known the world over for its iconic polo shirts, and its Basic Mesh Polo Shirt is available in a number of colors for . These shirts would regularly cost $110. There are also a number of to shop in this sale.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, you can prepare for cooler weather and save along the way with a lot of clothing in this sale. Ralph Lauren’s Herringbone Twill Flat-Front Pants are . A sweater that would look great with them, the Nautical Shawl Collar Cardigan, is . There are also a number of on sale, with prices on hoodies starting at just $74. You can also find quite a bit of savings on jeans, with several styles and washes to choose from on sale. A good way to fill out your weekly work wardrobe is with the that are discounted right now, which start at just $63 and offer a lot of colors and styles.

Related

While the Ralph Lauren brand typically prices its clothing at a premium, you can grab a lot of savings with this Ralph Lauren sale at Saks Fifth Avenue. Black Friday is still yet to arrive, but these early Black Friday deals are a good way to stock up on style right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Ermenegildo Zegna sale: Get up to $2,725 off at Saks Fifth
A Zegna Shirt being worn by a model.

If you're all about high-end fashion, you're going to love the sale at Saks Fifth Avenue right now. There are some huge discounts on all manners of clothing from Ermenegildo Zegna, the Italian luxury fashion house. Founded in 1910, the company remains one of the classiest options in men's fashion. Previously, actors like Jamie Dornan and Adrien Brody have been featured in their advertising campaigns. Keen to look that stylish? Let's take a look at some of what's available in the Zegna sale. As always, your smartest move is to hit the button below to see the full sale to see what appeals most to you.

What to shop for in the Zegna sale
Knowing the best men's style tips only takes you so far without the right clothing. Zegna is certainly the right clothing being easily one of the best clothing brands for anyone who can afford high-end threads. With nearly one hundred items in the sale, there's no shortage of options here.

Read more
Looking for Rolex Black Friday Deals? We’ve Found Some!
Man wearing a suit and wearing a Rolex.

Rolex watches do not go on sale — unless it's one of a few Rolex Black Friday Deals that are happening in 2021. After all, a luxury watch brand wouldn't survive for more than a hundred years if it were throwing sales all the time. Whether you're one of the myriad men who have entered into the horological fold over the last few years or are a longtime collector, this Black Friday you may find your Swiss-movement glass slipper at a price that might not come around again. And if you're looking for more brands, check out our Black Friday Watch Deals here.
Today's Best Rolex Black Friday Deals

Rolex Submariner Watch, 41mm, New —
<strong>$19,804</strong>, was $22,004

Read more
12 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can (and Should) Shop Today
best amazon black friday deals 2021 box

Amazon Black Friday deals are going strong, and we've picked out the deals you should pay attention to. That's where we come in -- we've rounded up all the best Amazon Black Friday deals happening today, right here, in one place.
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K --

Read more