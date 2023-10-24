 Skip to main content
Early Canada Goose Black Friday sale discounts jackets and more

While it may feel too early to think about Black Friday and the holidays, it (depending on where you live) certainly doesn’t feel too early to think about getting warmer clothes. Getting prepared for cold weather, today, easily means checking out the tons and tons of sales we’re seeing on Canada Goose jackets and vests over at Saks Fifth Avenue’s online shop. Their Fall Sale deals are one of the quickest ways you can save a hundred dollars or more on warm clothing this year. Just tap the button below to check out their warm wardrobe yourself or keep reading for our favorite picks.

Why you should shop Canada Goose deals

Canada Goose is a Toronto-based company. That means facing Canadian winters every year. In such an environment, creating premium cold-resistant clothing isn’t enough. Both function and fashion need to be considered when your stuff is going to be worn on the daily. In other words, the company is a great place to get the heavy layer in your James Bond winter layering arsenal.

Take for example their (now $413, was $550) with AcclimaLuxe fill. We’ve long considered Canada Goose’s Faber to be amongst the best bomber jackets for men, largely due to the combination of light construction and heavy-duty interior.

If you’re looking for a jacket, consider the (now $671, was $895) this winter. It combines a hoody style with winterized protection perfect for the 5 to 32 degree Fahrenheit range.

Lastly, if you’re looking for the best winter vest available on sale, you’ll have to check out their Freestyle Crew Vests. They’re filled with duck down and feathers, making them perfect for temperatures that vary from just above freezing to just below. This makes it so you won’t start sweating and getting dangerously wet the moment the dew begins to thaw. This brings a classic outdoorsy vibe with its marsh foliage coloration, but you can search the rest of the store to find other, bolder variations. All you need to do to find this, and all kinds of other Canada Goose apparel, on a steep discount is tap the button below. You’ll find tons of opportunities to save $100 or more!

