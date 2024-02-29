200+ Columbia jackets just had their prices slashed — from $22

There’s a huge sale at Columbia right now with over 200 jackets and vests on sale with prices starting as low as $22. Obviously, if you’re looking for a new jacket you know what to do — run rather than walk to find a great deal. All you’ve got to do is hit the button below to see everything that’s discounted right now. However, if you know you need a new jacket but you’re not sure what style to go for, keep reading and we’ll take you through our recommendations. Whatever you decide, be quick as the Columbia sale is likely to end very soon and you don’t want to miss out on these huge price cuts.

What to shop for in the Columbia jacket sale

The cheapest bargain in the Columbia jacket sale is being able to buy a for just $22. It usually costs $65 so the discount is huge but size options are growing very limited. If you’re able to get one, it’s a soft and durable yet rugged fleece that adds a layer of warmth on cold days. It has zippered hand pockets with an adjustable hem and interior drawcord to keep you cozy. Sure, it might not be rivaling Columbia’s memorable heated jacket but it’s worth checking out for a comfy layer of warmth without spending much.

Another great option is the which has been reduced from $220 to $75. As you’d expect from one of the best outdoor clothing brands, it offers lightweight warmth. It has a water-resistant shell with 650-fill power-down insulation so it can be worn alone or as a lightweight layer. It has a Heat Seal construction so the down doesn’t migrate meaning no cold spots. There are also zippered hand pockets while a scuba hood provides extra protection and there’s binding at the hood, cuffs, and hem to seal out the elements. There’s even a chin guard to prevent chafing.

Another huge discount from one of the best men’s athleisure brands is the which is 56% off. It usually costs $110 so today, you’re paying just $48. It’s a wind and water-resistant softshell jacket so it’s perfect for all weather conditions. It also has an abrasion-resistant chin guard while there are zippered hand pockets along with a zippered chest pocket. Also, a drawcord adjustable hem and adjustable hem all keep you snug and protected.

Just a few of the items forming the Columbia jacket sale, we strongly suggest you tap the button below to see the full sale for yourself. We’ve only picked out a few of our favorites but we all have different styles and tastes so there’s sure to be something even better for you. Take a look but be quick as the sale is likely to end very soon.

