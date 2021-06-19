Timex watches have been worn on the wrists of men for generations under some of the hairiest conditions imaginable. You know that phrase, “It takes a licking and keeps on ticking”? Yeah, that was written about Timex watches, thanks in part to servicemen over multiple wars trusting them to the second. So when we saw that Amazon is throwing an early Prime Day sale on some of the company’s most popular timepieces, including the Classic Weekender, we jumped at it. If you’ve long admired the watch’s generation-spanning good looks and legendary durability, now is your chance to jump on this Prime Day watch deal. You can now save 25% off its regular price.

Start with the 40-millimeter case, which is crafted from clean stainless steel and polished to a mirror finish. It’s appropriate for all sizes of wrists without being ostentatious. Next, add a cream dial, which complements the case and emphasizes its clean, put-together aesthetic. Arabic numerals, with sub-numerals for the 24-hour clock if you prefer, are finished with the company’s classic indiglo coating on its face for clear and long-lasting visibility day or night. And then there’s its woven synthetic NATO strap, which dries quickly and adds just the right amount of nubby texture to contrast the watch body’s smoothness. It’s a classic pairing and a classic look, minimalist and refined.

Of course, living up to its marketing slogans, this watch is surprisingly durable for such a sleek package. It’s water-resistant to 100 feet, and while we wouldn’t suggest taking it on your next scuba adventure, it’s more than appropriate as a daily diver that won’t develop hydrophobia. It also features a scratch-resistant mineral crystal for added ruggedness, and with a 10-year battery life, you won’t be paying a visit to the mall kiosk any time soon.

The brilliance of this watch, however, is the sheer volume of options you have to customize it over time (and thanks to its can’t-bust-’em durability, you’ll have plenty of time). It takes a common 20-millimeter band, and the sky’s the limit when it comes to customizing it. Know a local leatherworker? He can craft you something one-of-a-kind. There are entire companies that just make watch bands, so with a few top Google hits you can quickly purchase a backup band and give your timepiece a whole new look.

Leaveit to a company that’s been around for more than 150 years to create something that’s timeless. Plenty of watches have bling, but few have that kind of staying power year after year, generation after generation. But beyond good looks, the reason Timex has remained a menswear staple is because of its legendary durability. With this Weekender deal through Amazon Prime, you can pick up this classic piece of Americana for cheaper than ever before and trust that it will last for years to come.

