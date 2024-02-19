 Skip to main content
Canada Goose Presidents Day sale: Up to $225 off jackets

Victoria Garcia
By
A man wearing a Canada Goose parka jacket.
.

Every once and awhile, we have the urge to splurge on a luxury and expensive item. Oftentimes, making this purchase takes a lot of thought and time but sometimes, a sale comes along that might just change your mind. If you have been wanting to invest in a Canada Goose jacket or vest, you are in luck. Gilt is offering major discounts on some of the brand’s most popular items.

You can save upwards of $250 when purchasing a new outerwear item from Canada Goose, all you have to do is shop the current sale. You’ll find everything from the brand’s quintessential puffer jacket to other coats that are ideal for the colder months. Click the button below to start shopping before time runs out. And don’t forget to check out our list of the best Canada Goose jackets for men in 2024.

What you should buy during the Canada Goose sale

A black puffer jacket is an essential part of any guy’s wardrobe if you live in a place where the winter hits hard. Shop the Armstrong Jacket for $760, the Crofton Hoody for $800, the Macmillan Parka for $940, the Chateau Parka for $1,090, the Langford Down Parka for $1,190 and the Expedition Parka for $1,300 that all offer a black color with materials that will keep you warm no matter what. If you prefer styles that are brighter and bolder in color, check out the 10 men’s statement jackets that make a lasting impression. You can buy the Tactical Jacket for $820 in a fun camouflage print, the Everett Botanical Quilt Vest for $630 in a floral shiny print, the Summit Down Jacket for $690 in a bright pink hue or the Daxue Down Bomber Jacket for $750 in a can’t-miss red color.

If you are someone who prefers a stylish wool coat, there are a few options for you as well. Browse the Atavist Wool Down Coat for $1,650 or the Viedma 4-in-1 Wool Coat for $1,900.

Grab a Canada Goose jacket to add to your closet for ultimate style and warmth. Don’t wait to make this purchase, as this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on this brand’s outerwear.

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
