Canada Goose sale: sweaters, vests, and jackets, from $266

If you’ve been eyeing apparel from Canada Goose but haven’t wanted to make the splurge, we’ve got some news for you. Right now, you can get some of the brand’s luxurious clothing at a major discount on Gilt. This sale includes vests, jackets, hoodies and sweaters that will completely revamp your winter wardrobe.

Pick anything from this sale and pair it with the six must-have men’s sweaters and you’ve got an easy and versatile stylish outfit. Anything you purchase from Canada Goose is worth the higher price point as these styles are made to last with high-quality and long-lasting materials. Click the button below to shop the sale and get your hands on brand new winter essentials.

What you should buy during the Canada Goose sale

If you haven’t already tried incorporating a vest into your closet, now is a good chance to do so. You can find the Mersey Kind Fleece Vest for $450, the Everett Botanical Quilt Vest for $630 or the brand’s popular Canada Goose Vest for $430. We’ve even got some tips on how to style this must-have piece of the winter season. Let’s not forget about the discounted sweater and hoodie options that include the Huron Hoodie for $296, the Ashcroft Wool Hoodie for $390 and the Dartmouth Wool Crewneck Sweater for $270.

As you may already know, Canada Goose is known for their warm, durable and versatile jackets. They are some of the most popular outerwear pieces on the market and people from all over the world are obsessed with these sought-after coats and jackets. The sale includes everything from puffer coats and bomber jackets to a wide variety of parka options. You will find the Crofton Hoody for $800, the Macmillan Parka for $950, the Sherridon Black Label Parka for $1,000 and the Carson Down Parka for $1,190. If these aren’t on the top of your list, check out the seven best Canada Goose jackets for men in 2024.

With prices as low as $266, this is a sale you don’t want to miss. Be sure to shop the Canada Goose sale on Gilt before time runs out where you can instantly update your jackets and coats with new luxurious and stylish options.

