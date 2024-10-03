 Skip to main content
BUGATCHI releases the softest dress shirt you’ll ever own

OooCotton is here to change your dress shirt

Man pulling collar on shirt
BUGATCHI

On the list of things you want from a dress shirt, what would you say is the top? A structure that stays in place so it always looks fresh and new? Breathability because your boss doesn’t know how to adjust the heat in your building and you feel like you’re stifling? How about ease of movement so you don’t feel like you’re an actual penguin walking in your penguin suit? What if we told you there is a new shirt out there that gives you all of those things and also just happens to be the softest shirt you will ever wear? That is what you are getting with the new BUGATCHI OooCotton.

After defining the 1980s with unique patterns and striking colors, BUGATCHI solidified their name in the 1990s with a collaboration with Michael Jordan. Then they further exploded in the 2000s when they became the go-to in the industry for the best dress shirts you can buy. They are looking to keep that trend going with the Double-sided OooCotton dress shirts.

OooCotton endeavors to be the best dress shirt you own

Man in collared shirt
BUGATCHI

What makes the OooCotton different than other dress shirts? The shirts are made from 92% American cotton and are lightweight, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant. All things you want from a good dress shirt. However, this one also has a 8-way stretch technology. You know, if you decide you need to do cartwheels throughout the day. The double-mercerized process of the fabric increases its luster, texture, and durability. Making this quite possibly the last dress shirt you will ever need.

