The holidays are approaching. With these festive days, there generally comes a grand feast surrounded by friends and family. When you get the invite, there are really only two things you need to consider: What should I bring and what am I going to wear? The latter can easily be answered with a sweater — they are simple, cozy, stylish, and universally appropriate for family affairs. With friends, the sweater can be casual and somewhat playful. But when you’re spending the holidays at your special someone’s parents’ house and maybe meeting them for the first time, you’re going to need a sweater that is a little more refined that says, “Yes, I’m the guy for your child.”

Thankfully, the fashion world has brought the staples, some buttons, a cozy collars, and even some Southwestern-themed flare. It’s important to note that after you pick a few from our picks for the best sweaters for men, that once back at home they are to be folded and stowed in your dresser. You don’t hang sweaters because the hanger will corrupt the shoulders and stretch your new wool well before one of the upcoming holiday feasts.

L.L.Bean Classic Ragg Wool Sweater

You know this sweater is going to look amazing with a pair of jeans and your boots left at the front door. The L.L.Bean Classic Ragg Wool Sweater is a classic and seems like it should come with a forest floor of autumn leaves. It’s made of 100% premium lambswool with a specifically chosen midweight knit that holds warmth on the coldest of days without a bulky appearance. It has a rib-knit finish at the cuffs, collar, and hem that plays to its classic fit. Sitting next to Uncle Buck, you’ll be glad you threw a plaid under this classic.

Taylor Stitch Hardtrack Sweater

Maybe you’re not ready to call them mom and dad, but the Taylor Stitch Hardtrack Sweater is truly a statement piece. The mixture of baby yak fur and wool makes the Hartrack Sweater a piece you may consider sleeping in and will certainly be stolen by your girlfriend. It was built to stand the test of time while holding its fit and warmth well into the next decade. The elbows are reinforced by sheepskin to add durability, color contrast, and style points. When the pre-Turkey backyard football game kicks off, the Hartdtrack Sweater is what you’ll choose for the gridiron and dining room table.

Filson Henley Guide Sweater

Made in the U.S. of A, with knits dating back to 1879, the Filson Henley Guide Sweater depicts all the characteristics of a forthcoming adventure. The Merino wool is twisted for extra durability making this sweater ideal for the urban jungles and ridge climbs in pursuit of a bugling bull elk. The Henley pullover style matched with a 4-button closure making this Filson sweater the ultimate crown to your layered look. And when the holiday forecast calls for subzero temps, rest assured the Henley Guide Sweater finds sanctuary on your shoulders, out in the elements, and with a knife in hand carving the bird.

Faherty Sun and Waves Cardigan

Looking to add a little flare the mundane family festivities of the holidays? With a blend of Alpaca and Merino wool, the Faherty Sun and Waves Cardigan may just never see your dresser drawers. Inspired by the sun and waves of Faherty’s Jersey Shore upbringing, this cardigan encapsulates style, warmth, and comfort. The Sun and Waves Cardigan is finished with antique talon zippers and accompanied by welt pockets. It’s warm enough to wear as a jacket when you walking off that extra slice of pumpkin pie and with the stitched sunshine appeal, the Faherty Sun and Waves Cardigan will become a staple of your wardrobe.

Orvis World War ll Mechanic’s Sweater

Drawing inspiration from GIs battling through the winter of 1944, the Orvis World War ll Mechanic’s Sweater is stitched with durability running through its threads. The 100% cotton composition is paired with Zambezi Twill elbow patches and a foul-weather convertible collar that pops and buttons when family judgment bears down. The half-cardigan stitch adds this sweater’s flexibility to adapt to the surroundings. The World War ll Mechanic’s Sweater will be the one you grab when you’re running out the door because Jessica needs a last-minute stand-in to avoid the third degree, “So, have you met anyone yet?”

Fjällräven Övik Nordic Sweater

Inspired by the long, cold days on the boat, fishing in the waters of Scandinavia the Fjällräven Övik Nordic Sweater embraces the holiday hurdle of graduating from the kids’ table. The 100% wool construction is the pride of farms that uphold the highest standards regarding animal welfare, land stewardship, and avoidance of chemical use. The elbows are G-1000 Eco padded for when the journey takes the road less traveled, and with Jacquard knitting that wicks moisture away even when you’re damp from the in-law’s 20 questions, the Övik Nordic Sweater is patiently waiting to sneak out back with your new favorite cousin.

RRL Hand-Knit Ranch Cardigan

If you don’t know RRL, it’s pronounced “double R, L” and truly stands alone atop the pyramid of craftsmanship, style, and among your friends and family at the gathering. The Ranch Cardigan is hand-knit over the course of 130hrs with inspiration dating back to 1930s trade blankets. The cardigan has a removable waist tie, two pockets, and five hand-stamped concho metal buttons to highlight the handwoven wool, silk, linen blend. The RRL Hand-Knit Ranch Cardigan may be a little much for the family affair, but as the friends align, no one will question who got sent a sweater from a loving mom.

