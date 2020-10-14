Best Suits for Men in Fall 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A suit is essential to anyone’s wardrobe, even in our work-from-home reality of sweatpants and bathrobes. We’re all looking for that opportunity to get dressed up after months of canceled events, even if it is just from the bedroom to the living room sofa.

Although more people are opting for athleisure this year there’s always an occasion for a suit and picking one can be complicated. A suit can transform your confidence into Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet if done correctly or as if you’ve been playing in your father’s closet if not. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, going on a job interview, or prepping for a zoom presentation there’s a perfect suit for you out there, no matter the budget.

Best Suit Overall: THE ROW Men’s Nolan Two-Piece Wool Suit

This wool two-button suit is perfect for multiple occasions from a job interview to a wedding and sure to make a statement at all.

Best Two-Button Suit: Alton Lane Charcoal Solid Suit

If you’re looking for great quality and glove-like fit this is the suit for you. Alton Lane provides a customization Made-to-Measure option to allow you to make the suit yours, down to every small detail and hem.

Best Double-Breasted Suit: ASOS DESIGN Skinny Double-Breasted Blazer with Gold Button in Navy

You don’t have to break the bank by going for a more refined silhouette such as the Double-Breasted suit, but you can look it with this option from Asos.

Best Dinner Suit: Saint Laurent Single-Breasted suit

If you’re looking to make a great first impression at a business dinner or one with the in-laws, Saint Laurent is sure to impress everyone at the table and neighboring ones as well.

Best Wool Suit: Kingsman Harry’s Navy Super 120s Wool Suit

Made of super 120s wool this suit with keeping you warm without sacrificing style or detailing. Kingsman is the uniform for the refined gentleman, In Kingsman: The Secret Service, Mr. Colin Firth’s on-screen spy, Mr. Harry Hart, proclaimed “The suit is a modern gentleman’s armor, and the Kingsmen the new knights.”

Best Tuxedo: Indochino Hampton Black Tuxedo

A tuxedo is a must-have for any black tie event (yes, even the ones on zoom) With luxurious cashmere and silk-blend, this tuxedo proves there’s no such thing as an overstatement.

Other Suits We Love:

Mans Suit

Spanish brand Mans takes a youthful modern approach to suiting with asymmetric structure.

Oliver Wicks Burgundy Wool Mohair Tuxedo

The breezy lightweight wool-mohair blend of this suit will keep you cool and avoid sweat stains. An airy option for if you’re anxious on a first date or giving a speech in front of a crowd.

Alain Dupetit Brown Corduroy Double-Breasted Suit

70’s style is making a comeback thanks to style icons like Harry Styles. If your dad didn’t hang on to any of his vintage corduroy suits from the glory days this is a good one to achieve the retro look.

Suit Supply Burgundy Check Havana Suit

A patterned suit such as the vibrant red check is a good way to add a sense of true style until any suit. This look may not be suitable for more formal occasions but its clean-cut tailoring makes it great for casual and work settings alike.

