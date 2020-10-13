  1. Fashion & Style

Prime Day Watch Deals: Casio and Timex Watches are on Sale

By

Prime Day is here, which means people all around the world are feverishly shopping online. Between October 13 and October 14 Amazon is offering steep Prime Day Deals on everything from home goods to kitchen essentials to TVs to outdoor gear. Prime Day is typically the time to scoop up new tech for the home or office, but we’re really excited about the Prime Day Fashion Deals, particularly watches. Some of our favorite brands — like Casio and Timex — are offering sitewide deals on their Amazon inventory featuring some of the best watches for men. With offers as good as these, we expect some of the most coveted items to sell out fast (especially from luxury brands like Swarovski and Alpina that rarely drop sales like these), so if you’re looking for a new wristwatch, you better act fast. We’ve highlighted the brands below.

Best Prime Day Deals on Men’s Watches
Expires soon

Nautica N83 Accra Beach Watch

$35 $59
A Japanese quartz finish, a light blue stripe strap, and a water-resistant face make this sporty timepiece ideal for guys who are always on the move.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BMW Three-Hand Quartz Watch

$174 $272
A stainless steel body and a quartz watch renders this a great option for guys who don't want a classic watch that doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles -- its quality speaks for itself.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bulova Men's 96B220 Classic Analog Display Watch

$80 $199
A quartz crystal helps stylishly (and accurately) tell time in Bulova's analog watch. Perfect for guys who want a classic watch that will complement any fit, and will last for years to come.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Lexington Smartwatch

$210 $350
The perfect watch for pairing with Android and Samsung phones, Michael Kors' futuristic timepiece packs plenty of high-tech features (LED Flashlight, wireless synching), and looks great, too.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Michael Kors Bradshaw Watch

$115 $250
Pink will never go out of style, at least according to Michael Kors' elegant timepiece, which is a lovely gift for ultra-femme fashionistas.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BMW Men's Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel Strap

$174 $272
Surprise! BMW makes watches that are equally as sleek as their top-of-the-line cars. This stainless steel timepiece features a neutral palate, which means it will complement any work-from-home outfit.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Daniel Wellington Iconic Link Watch

$150 $199
This Swedish-designed watch almost looks like a bracelet, given its slim rose gold band and discreet face that's perfect to gift beyond the holidays.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Armani Exchange Hampton Stainless Steel Watch

$51 $64
This collection is meant to celebrate to joys of urban living (which is ironic these days, when we're all stuck at home), but the slick-as-heck aesthetic make it a worthy purchase.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kate Spade New York Scallop Smartwatch 2 Gift Set

$146 $298
Not all smart watches have to look industrial. Kate Spade's high-tech timepiece has some whimsical touches like scalloped engravings on its bevel for a quirky look.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Skagen Falster 3 Gen 5 Smartwatch

$189 $295
Skagen's smartwatch features the minimalist Swedish design we've come to love from the brand, and also includes high-tech wares like GPS-tracking, heart rate monitor, and more.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Alpina Horological Smart Watch

$379 $595
Leave it to the Swiss to craft some premium sports watches like this one by Alpina, which has been in the watchmaking game since 1883, and their attention to detail shows.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Swarovski Women's Crystal Rose Watch

$265 $379
The king of timelessly beautiful watches, Swarovski's timepiece comes in a chic rose strap that shows off the jewelry brand's famed crystals. A perfect gift for fashionistas who love some sparkle.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Timex Mod 44 Leather Strap Watch

$32 $45
This midcentury timepiece has plenty of classic design elements to love. Because it complements virtually outfit, this is the perfect starter watch for any man.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Swarovski Crystal Rose Watch

$265 $379
Created for the woman who has everything, Swarovski's watch is dotted with the brand's famed crystals, and framed with a rose-tinted metal.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Daniel Wellington Petite Sheffield Rose Gold Watch

$110 $159
Daniel Wellington has been a go-to for upwardly mobile millennials, and it's easy to see why with this watch, which features a tasteful rose motif and a sleek silhouette that's modern yet timeless.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Touchscreen Smartwatch

$189 $295
Fossil's relatively newer smartwatch can keep up with some of its legacy competitors, much in thanks to its incredibly fast charging time, and features like GPS and heart rate monitoring.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

HUGO BOSS Orange Men's 1513004 New York Black Stainless Steel Watch

$76 $181
This Hugo Boss black stainless steel watch lets you tell time in style without having to worry about wet accidents as it is water resistant and matched up with a silicone band.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3

$235 $375
Perfect for the wall street guy who loves to stay fit, this smartwatch features a throwback gold finish, and includes some state-of-the-art technology like bluetooth calling and Google assistant.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Invicta 8930 Pro Diver Collection Automatic Watch

$54 $72
This was made for nautical guys, it's also a great option for land dwellers, given its bright gold exterior and royal blue face for a regal aesthetic.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nine West Women's Rose Gold-Tone Mesh Bracelet Watch

$18 $25
Nine West doesn't just make chic and affordable shoes: they also make some sleek watches. This slim timepiece is rendered in a millennial pink hue and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Diesel On Men's Axial Touchscreen Stainless Steel Smartwatch

$210 $350
This industrial sports watch doesn't just come with a tough-as-nails exterior, it also offers some technological features like heart rate tracking, GPS-tracking, and a 24-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch

$68 $175
Leave it to Rebecca Minkoff to produce a timeless watch that complements any outfits, much in part due to its flattering gold and steel band.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Emporio Armani Renato Watch

$89 $245
Quartz movement and a stainless steel body add an athletic and youthful look to this timepiece by Emporio Armani. A great gift for college guys who want a more mature way to tell time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Caravelle by Bulova Black Leather Strap Dress Watch

$68 $175
A red and black face give this sports watch a daredevil vibe, and it's made to last, given its water resistant construction, and mineral crystal finish.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Original Grain Wood Watch

$149 $199
The Minimalist watch from Original Grain is simple yet extravagant. Made with the world's thinnest wooden beezel measuring at 40mm, it's the perfect day to night watch for the "no fuss" guy.
Buy at Amazon

What to Know About Prime Day 2020

Do You Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member?

Yes, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to score most of the deals during Prime Day. However, there will still be sales available to non-Prime members. We just don’t expect them to be very good.

Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial. If you enjoy your trial of free two-day shipping on certain items and access to streamable content like shows and movies, a Prime membership will only set you back $119 a year (or $13 a month). The whole point of Prime Day, after all, is to introduce non-members to the convenience of the service.

Tips for Finding the Best Prime Day Deals

If you’re interested in more style sales, bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with the best Prime Day deals. We’ll only highlight the top brands or steepest discounts.

If you’re unsure about a product, do a quick Google search to compare prices and find reviews. Amazon users typically provide honest feedback in the comments. You can use the built-in search feature to hone in only on items that have a four-to-five-star rating. For even more deals, check out the best savings on kayaks, bikes, and tents. If you’re on the hunt for more watches, make sure to check out our watch guides for under $1,000, and under $200.

Editors' Recommendations

Prime Day Fashion Sales: Best Clothing and Accessories for Men

Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

5 Mattress Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss This Prime Day

casper tuft and needle helix mattress sale

The Best Prime Day Fishing Deals 2020: Deals to shop right now

best prime day fishing deals 2020

Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals 2020: Deals to Shop Today

Breville Coffee maker and espresso machine

When You’ve Got a Job to Do, You Need a Pair of the Best Work Boots for Men

Ansel Hiking Boot

6 of the Most Influential Latinx Designers You Should Know

Carlos Campos

The 10 Best Men’s Flannel Shirts for Fall 2020

10 Best Driving Shoes for Men

6 Best Outdoor Sport Sunglasses for the Adventurous Man

Facebook Partners With Ray-Ban for First ‘Smart Glasses’ in 2021

The Best Briefcases for Men

bottega veneta

The Best Men’s Running Shoes of 2020

Brooks Running Shoes

Yes, You Can Still Wear Shorts This Fall and Stay Warm. Here’s How

Man wearing sweater and shorts

The Best Men’s Anti-Fog Sunglasses for Any Outdoor Workout

17 Best Men’s Athleisure Brands to Buy Now