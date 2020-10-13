Prime Day Watch Deals: Casio and Timex Watches are on Sale

Prime Day is here, which means people all around the world are feverishly shopping online. Between October 13 and October 14 Amazon is offering steep Prime Day Deals on everything from home goods to kitchen essentials to TVs to outdoor gear. Prime Day is typically the time to scoop up new tech for the home or office, but we’re really excited about the Prime Day Fashion Deals, particularly watches. Some of our favorite brands — like Casio and Timex — are offering sitewide deals on their Amazon inventory featuring some of the best watches for men. With offers as good as these, we expect some of the most coveted items to sell out fast (especially from luxury brands like Swarovski and Alpina that rarely drop sales like these), so if you’re looking for a new wristwatch, you better act fast. We’ve highlighted the brands below.
Best Prime Day Deals on Men’s Watches
- Nine West Women's Rose Gold-Tone Mesh Bracelet Watch — $18, was $25
- Timex Mod 44 Leather Strap Watch — $32, was $45
- Nautica N83 Accra Beach Watch — $35, was $59
- Armani Exchange Hampton Stainless Steel Watch — $51, was $64
- Invicta 8930 Pro Diver Collection Automatic Watch — $54, was $72
- Caravelle by Bulova Black Leather Strap Dress Watch — $68, was $175
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch — $68, was $175
- HUGO BOSS Orange Men's 1513004 New York Black Stainless Steel Watch — $76, was $181
- Bulova Men's 96B220 Classic Analog Display Watch — $80, was $199
- Emporio Armani Renato Watch — $89, was $245
- Daniel Wellington Petite Sheffield Rose Gold Watch — $110, was $159
- Michael Kors Bradshaw Watch — $115, was $250
- Kate Spade New York Scallop Smartwatch 2 Gift Set — $146, was $298
- Original Grain Wood Watch — $149, was $199
- Daniel Wellington Iconic Link Watch — $150, was $199
- BMW Three-Hand Quartz Watch — $174, was $272
- BMW Men's Quartz Watch with Stainless-Steel Strap — $174, was $272
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Touchscreen Smartwatch — $189, was $295
- Skagen Falster 3 Gen 5 Smartwatch — $189, was $295
- Diesel On Men's Axial Touchscreen Stainless Steel Smartwatch — $210, was $350
- Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Lexington Smartwatch — $210, was $350
- Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 — $235, was $375
- Swarovski Crystal Rose Watch — $265, was $379
- Swarovski Women's Crystal Rose Watch — $265, was $379
- Alpina Horological Smart Watch — $379, was $595
What to Know About Prime Day 2020
Do You Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member?
Yes, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to score most of the deals during Prime Day. However, there will still be sales available to non-Prime members. We just don’t expect them to be very good.
Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial. If you enjoy your trial of free two-day shipping on certain items and access to streamable content like shows and movies, a Prime membership will only set you back $119 a year (or $13 a month). The whole point of Prime Day, after all, is to introduce non-members to the convenience of the service.
Tips for Finding the Best Prime Day Deals
If you’re interested in more style sales, bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with the best Prime Day deals. We’ll only highlight the top brands or steepest discounts.
If you’re unsure about a product, do a quick Google search to compare prices and find reviews. Amazon users typically provide honest feedback in the comments. You can use the built-in search feature to hone in only on items that have a four-to-five-star rating. For even more deals, check out the best savings on kayaks, bikes, and tents. If you’re on the hunt for more watches, make sure to check out our watch guides for under $1,000, and under $200.
