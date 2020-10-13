Best Prime Day Wallet Deals: 10 Offers You Can’t Miss

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Prime Days run from October 13 until October 14, meaning incredible Prime Day Deals on just about everything the retail behemoth sells. Watch for great deals on some of the best men’s accessories, including our favorite place to stash money, great wallets. After all, we all need a place to keep our plastic, bills, and all those other bits and pieces that haven’t migrated to our phones quite yet. Here are ten great wallets that will fit both your pants pocket and your — um — wallet, since there are excellent Prime Day Fashion Deals to be had. We found selections from classics to minimalist, all to fit your personal style at a great price.

Shop Wallet Deals

Serman Brands<span class="Apple-converted-space"> Bifold Wallet</span> — $25

Featuring a super-slim design, this wallet has room for six to eight cards, with an enclosed money clip to keep your bills secure and ready. The pull-smart strap pulls cards out for quick and easy access.

Lavemi Money Clip Wallet — $19

A classic “front pocket” wallet, Lavemi keeps your most often used card and i.d. right on top, in an easy to access section; with plenty of room on the interior for other cards and a simple money clip.

Buffway Card Holder –$10

The perfect wallet for a night out, the Buffway features a super-clean design, allowing just enough room to stash a couple of cards and an i.d.; super-slim, but with easy access to contents.

Lefada Pop-up Card Holder Wallet — $30

This handy wallet features a pop-up section, so all your cards can be quickly and easily identified, then pushed right back down in for slim, easy storage. The card holder can be removed and used on its own, while the leather case offers classic wallet styling.

Timberland Leather Passcase — $14, was $20

This classic leather design features functional design, including a handy flip-up I.D. case that can easily be removed and used as a “light” wallet on its own.

Levi’s Trifold Wallet — $15, was $22

A classic biker-tough style, this tri-fold wallet keeps things trim and secure. It features aged leather and plenty of compartments to keep life organized.

EEH Metal Wallet and Credit Card Holder with Money Clip — $16, was $20

EEH’s metal wallet features a laser-engraved American flag on two aerospace aluminum plates. An elastic band keeps cards secure, while the metal offers RFID protection. A side-mounted money clip keeps bills handy.

Herschel Leather Wallet — $42, was $50

Herschel packs all of its signature heritage quality into this handsome package. The classic nubuck brown wallet features the brand’s stripes in its RFID-blocking liner, and an internal coin pocket.

Timberland PRO Cordura Nylon Wallet — $13, was $18

Whether you value it for that 1980s retro sound of Velcro ripping open, or for its super-light weight, this Cordura nylon wallet features both, but doesn’t lose its modern RFID blocking tech.

Cozsedy Calfskin Slim Wallet — $40, was $45

Beneath this wallet’s top quality Italian baby calfskin exterior lies some seriously smart design, with “ladder shape” card slots that maximize the wallet’s interior, making cards easy to find and remove. It maintains a super slim shape that also features RFID blocking.

