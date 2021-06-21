The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon’s big annual sale has returned to grace summer shoppers with Black Friday-level bargains on everything from tech to clothing and accessories, meaning now’s a great time to shop for some Prime Day wallet deals if you’re looking for a stylish and functional upgrade to your EDC loadout. And while these Prime Day deals are always one of the best times of the year to shop for brand-name electronics, for us here at The Manual, it’s all about deep discounts on men’s essentials.

If your old favorite wallet is running a bit ragged, or if it’s simply time to finally replace that cheap pleather or nylon number you got for Christmas years ago, read on. We’ve got all the best Prime Day wallet sales right here (and not just from Amazon, so don’t think you need to have a Prime membership to get lucky). Then, if you’re after some more Prime Day fashion deals, check out these Prime Day watch deals for a stylish timepiece to add to your rotation.

Should You Buy a New Wallet on Prime Day?

Shoppers always rush to Amazon during this big event to greedily snatch up Prime Day deals on pricey tech gadgets, but for us, the sale is one of the best opportunities of the year (and certainly the best time during the summer) to snag huge discounts on menswear and accessories. That’s to say that if you’re in the market for a new wallet, then yes, you should absolutely be shopping these Prime Day wallet deals — unless you feel like waiting until Black Friday in November, which is probably the only other time you’re likely to see prices this low.

Don’t forget that Prime Day is a 48-hour event. Even though it has been extended in recent years beyond its original 24-hour runtime, Prime Day is still a pretty short sale — maybe even shorter than Black Friday, which now tends to run from Thanksgiving night through the entire weekend. Furthermore, most of Amazon’s own Prime Day discounts are offered as member-exclusive Lightning Deals, which are live for a certain number of hours or until the item goes out of stock (which often happens well before the timer runs out).

That means that, once you have what you want in mind, you should jump on any Prime Day wallet deals you find that hit your price target. Also know that these bargains are no longer just limited to Amazon; many other retailers get in on the action and are running their own Prime Day wallet sales, which is a boon to anybody without a Prime membership. If you don’t have Prime, however, check your Amazon account and see if you’re eligible for a free Prime trial. That’ll let you take advantage of Prime Day deals without having to pay the subscription fee so long as you cancel your membership before the trial period is over.

How to Choose a Wallet on Prime Day

Like wristwatches, wallets are one of those timeless men’s accessories that aren’t going anywhere, even in today’s digital age, where tech seems to be replacing everything else. After all, every man needs a place to keep his plastic, bills, and all those other bits and pieces that haven’t migrated to our phones quite yet. And while wallets are fairly straightforward in their purpose — a place to carry your cards and cash — there’s an ocean of them to choose from.

Sometimes, you can’t beat a classic, and we love old-school leather (who doesn’t?), but not all hide is made the same. Terms like “genuine leather” are usually meaningless as even cheap, low-quality, corrected-grain leather counts as “genuine.” Instead, look for at least top-grain leather, or better still, full-grain leather. Full-grain leather is the thickest, sturdiest, and best-looking leather. It oozes old-school style, feels great in the hand, lasts for years and years, and ages like fine wine.

If you like the look and feel of leather but don’t want any animal products, there are vegan “leather” wallets out there as well. These technically aren’t leather (no animal hide is used — it’s vegan, after all), and while it won’t develop a patina quite like real top-grain or full-grain leather, it’s a nice alternative over synthetic materials like nylon and polyester.

If you can live without leather altogether and prefer pure function and durability, then there are also polymer and metal wallets — usually in the minimalist style — that are suitably modern but still look stylish. The Ridge wallets are a popular example of these (and we’re big fans). Whatever you choose, though, be sure to stick with trusted brands and items that are well reviewed. Our roundups of the best wallets for men, the best men’s wallet brands, and the best slim wallets are great places to start honing your search criteria.

Lastly, what style of wallet you like will ultimately depend on your preferences and what you carry every day. If you carry cash along with your cards, we recommend a bi-fold wallet, which will provide ample space for your goodies while sitting flatter in your pocket than a tri-fold wallet (a dated design that has understandably fallen out of favor lately). If you only carry some cards and maybe a few bills, then one of the best minimalist wallets is the way to go. Many wallets also feature hybrid designs that combine a wallet with some sort of clip for holding bills, cutting down on pocket bulk while still letting you tuck away some cash.

