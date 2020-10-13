Best Prime Day Sneaker Deals: 10 Offers You Can’t Miss

Amazon’s Prime Day, which starts on October 13 and runs through October 14, is upon us. And that means countless Prime Day Deals on virtually any product you can think of, including clothes and accessories. Just sifting through Prime Day’s Fashion Deals can feel overwhelming, but that’s why we’re here. If you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe on a budget, we suggest you start with the base of every outfit: Sneakers, which pair well with virtually any outfit. But don’t just get any pair of white kicks and call it a day. We highlight 10 of our favorite sneaker deals from Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, featuring some of the top fashion brands for men. Read on to learn more.

Adidas Men’s Strutter Sneaker — From $29, was $65

These white runners feature pops of red, yellow, and, blue, for a retro vibe, which is perfect, given our current obsession with ’90s style trends.

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Liston Sneaker — $40, was $70

Tommy Hilfiger is the unofficial king of All-American prep, and these collegiate kicks are no exception. The nautical colorway complements almost any nine-to-five ensemble.

Vans Men’s Low-top Sneakers — $35, was $55

Here’s a chic spin on the classic skate shoe, much thanks to its wine-tinted hue for a beautiful pop of color.

Adidas Men’s Alphabounce Beyond Running Shoe — $69, was $100

A solid pair of runners made with a mesh exterior for extra breathability (bye stinky feet!), and a proprietary midsole that offers extra bounce (and height) with every step.

Diesel Men’s S-Clever Low-Sneakers — $72, was $118

Think of this as an alternative to Adidas’ iconic Stan Smiths, which offer as much minimalist style without the overexposure.

Adidas Men’s Astrarun Running Shoe — $46, was $100

Looking past the patriotic color scheme, Adidas’ Astrarun running shoes pack some serious value. Satisfied customers love its ultra-comfortable design, which fits even bigger guys.

Vans Atwood Shoe — $38, was $46

Probably the most versatile Vans shoe. The black canvas outsole can dress up, or dress down any outfit.

Puma 365 2 Soccer Shoe — $47, was $60

Break up the monotony of neutral sneakers with these baby blue soccer shoes with a rubber sole that offers plenty of traction, and looks great off the field.

Skechers Work Felton — $40, was $55

Here’s a tough-as-nails pair of sneakers that are perfect for yard work, as well as off-trail excursions. Its memory foam footbed also guarantees maximum comfort for almost any activity.

New Balance Men’s V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer — $55, was $70

New Balance’s trainers are one of Amazon’s bestselling sneakers for good reason: They’re made with 100% leather and feature an incredibly durable outsole that can withstand even the toughest workouts.

Editors' Recommendations