Best Prime Day Backpack Deals: 10 Offers You Can’t Miss

Amazon’s Prime Day (which runs from October 13 until October 14) means incredible Prime Day Deals on some of the best gadgets and knick-knacks for men, including backpacks. After all, we all need a place to store our things when we’re on the go, whether it’s a hiking trip, or simply a socially distanced errand, you’re going to need to sport one of the best backpacks for men. Luckily, we found some of the best Prime Day Fashion Deals for you, featuring some of the top brands from Carhartt to Nike, so there’s something for everyone. Ahead are 10 of our favorite backpacks. Make sure to cop these doorbusters while they last.

Carhartt Legacy Deluxe Work Backpack — $75, was $99

One of our favorite outdoor clothing brands, Carhartt’s backpack is just as utilitarian and durable as the rest of its apparel line. We love its water-repellent exterior, which is perfect for those rainy day adventures.

Nike Hoops Elite Hoops Pro Basketball Backpack — $65, was $80

For when it’s safe enough to start playing basketball with friends again, you can’t go wrong with Nike’s athletic bag. It’s just as fashionable to wear to your day-to-day errands.

Adidas Stadium II Backpack — $40, was $75

Of course, Adidas’ polyester backpack is big enough to hold a soccer ball (and plenty of sports equipment to boot), while still portable enough to carry practically anywhere.

SwissGear 900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack — $74, was $100

Swissgear’s travel backpack is perfect for the office, or a cross-country flight. Its TSA-sized dimensions make it an easy carry-on option that stores your laptop, and small items.

Fortnite Kids’ Multiplier Backpack — $25, was $35

Designed after that infamous video game that kids can’t seem to get enough of, buying this backpack will make your kid the envy of his peers.

Under Armour Undeniable 3.0 Backpack — $40, was $70

We love how versatile Under Armour’s backpack is (which should be no surprise, given the rest of the activewear brands’ products). Made with a proprietary fabric that’s water and abrasion-resistant, this backpack can withstand the toughest weather conditions, and also looks smart enough as an everyday work bag.

Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack — $70, was $140

Another one of our top outdoor brands, Osprey’s travel backpack is just as impressive as their heavy-duty camping bags and has been designed for long haul flights, as well as long commutes to and from the office.

Yeti Tocayo 26 Backpack — $120, was $180

Sturdy, reliable, and stylish are just a few descriptors that describe Yeti’s fleet of outdoor gear, and this waterproof backpack is no exception.

Champion Men’s Champion Advocate Backpack Accessory — $36, was $43

Champion, makers of some of our favorite sweats, plants their signature logo on this school backpacks with some fashionable results.

Easton IV Bat & Equipment Backpack Bag — $59, was $70

Easton makes some of the best baseball gear, and their backpack lives up to the brand’s standards. Made with polyester, this dual zipper bag features storage for helmets, bats, gloves, and more, so you can stay ready come game day.

