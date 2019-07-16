Share

Prime Day is here — technically the second day of Prime Day — which means people all around the world are feverishly shopping online. Between Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16, Amazon is offering steep discounts on everything from home goods to kitchen essentials to TVs to outdoor gear. Prime Day is typically the time to scoop up new tech for the home or office, but we’re really excited about the sales on clothing and apparel.

Some of our favorite brands — Under Armour, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Casio, Timex, and J. Crew — are offering sitewide deals on their Amazon inventory. We’re talking shirts, pants, shoes, watches, and other style essentials all generously discounted by up to 30%-70% during the 48-hour sale. With offers as good as these, we expect some of the most coveted items to sell out fast, so if you’re looking for a new work outfit, fitness clothes, a pair of shoes, or a wristwatch, you better act fast. We’ve highlighted the brands below.

Best Prime Day Deals on Men’s Clothing, Shoes, and Watches

What to Know About Prime Day 2019

Do You Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member?

Yes, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to score most of the deals during Prime Day. However, there will still be sales available to non-Prime members. We just don’t expect them to be very good.

Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial. If you enjoy your trial of free two-day shipping on certain items and access to streamable content like shows and movies, a Prime membership will only set you back $119 a year (or $13 a month). The whole point of Prime Day, after all, is to introduce non-members to the convenience of the service.

Tips for Finding the Best Prime Day Deals

If you’re interested in more style sales, bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with the best Prime Day deals. We’ll only highlight the top brands or steepest discounts.

If you’re unsure about a product, do a quick Google search to compare prices and find reviews. Amazon users typically provide honest feedback in the comments. You can use the built-in search feature to hone in only on items that have a four-to-five-star rating.

For even more deals, check out the best savings on outdoor gear, kitchen gear and appliances, men’s grooming products, splurge-worthy toys, and pillows, sheets, and mattresses. Our tech-centric brother site, Digital Trends, also has a roundup of hottest Prime Day deals overall — that’s where you can find more info on Amazon devices, TVs, games, and more.

