The Best Hoodies to Wear While Working From Home

If your routine has shifted as drastically as ours has these past few weeks, perhaps you’re spending a heck of a lot more time (okay, all the time) working from home throughout the week. Having more freedom to wear what you choose is nice, but it still requires some thought and care, and the adage “Look good, feel good” still holds true even when you’re posted up in your home office. There are plenty of ways to meet that goal while still staying comfortable — and looking decidedly un-frumpy on your next Zoom call. The move that screams casual yet can still liven up an Oxford shirt or your favorite henley? A hooded sweatshirt, of course. Not just any college hoodie, though — these fits bring equal amounts of comfort and style to your work-from-home wardrobe. Take your pick.

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie

When you want an authentically cool, durable hooded sweatshirt, reach for the 10-Year Hoodie from Flint and Tinder. You won’t feel out of place wearing this on a Zoom call atop an Oxford shirt — seriously, it’s that cool.

Reigning Champ Pullover Hoodie

Add a little edge to your Work-From-Home look with an all-black hoodie made from super-plush French Terry fabric. Black jeans not included.

Everlane French Terry Hoodie

Everlane’s Uniform Collection, which features classic stapes like dark denim, Oxford shirts, and this French Terry hoodie, which is practically all you need to wear when posted up at home.

Wellen Waffle Raglan Pullover

For an effortlessly breezy hoodie to wear to work from home (perhaps from your back porch, coffee in hand), grab this soft organic cotton sweatshirt to pair with your favorite stretch jeans.

Todd Snyder + Champion Lightweight Popover Hoodie

The Todd Snyder and Champion partnership is the stuff of legend, and it’s now here to upgrade your style with cozy sweats that are also ruggedly handsome.

Uniqlo Full-Zip Hoodie

For the ultimate affordable, minimalist WFH style, you can’t go wrong with a classic full-zip hoodie — heck, get two for this price.

