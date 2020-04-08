  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best Hoodies to Wear While Working From Home

By

If your routine has shifted as drastically as ours has these past few weeks, perhaps you’re spending a heck of a lot more time (okay, all the time) working from home throughout the week. Having more freedom to wear what you choose is nice, but it still requires some thought and care, and the adage “Look good, feel good” still holds true even when you’re posted up in your home office. There are plenty of ways to meet that goal while still staying comfortable — and looking decidedly un-frumpy on your next Zoom call. The move that screams casual yet can still liven up an Oxford shirt or your favorite henley? A hooded sweatshirt, of course. Not just any college hoodie, though — these fits bring equal amounts of comfort and style to your work-from-home wardrobe. Take your pick.

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie

When you want an authentically cool, durable hooded sweatshirt, reach for the 10-Year Hoodie from Flint and Tinder. You won’t feel out of place wearing this on a Zoom call atop an Oxford shirt — seriously, it’s that cool. 

Reigning Champ Pullover Hoodie

Reigning Champ Pullover Hoodie

Add a little edge to your Work-From-Home look with an all-black hoodie made from super-plush French Terry fabric. Black jeans not included. 

Everlane French Terry Hoodie

Everlane French Terry Hoodie

Everlane’s Uniform Collection, which features classic stapes like dark denim, Oxford shirts, and this French Terry hoodie, which is practically all you need to wear when posted up at home.

Wellen Waffle Raglan Pullover

Wellen Waffle Raglan Pullover

For an effortlessly breezy hoodie to wear to work from home (perhaps from your back porch, coffee in hand), grab this soft organic cotton sweatshirt to pair with your favorite stretch jeans.

Todd Snyder + Champion Lightweight Popover Hoodie

The Todd Snyder and Champion partnership is the stuff of legend, and it’s now here to upgrade your style with cozy sweats that are also ruggedly handsome.

Uniqlo Full-Zip Hoodie

Uniqlo Full-Zip Hoodie

For the ultimate affordable, minimalist WFH style, you can’t go wrong with a classic full-zip hoodie — heck, get two for this price. 

Editors' Recommendations

7 Best Protein Shakes That Are Actually Good for Your Body

Svelte

The Best Stylish Bike Shoes For Men

Quoc Gran Tourer

How to Turn Your Bathroom Into a Personal Spa

How to Turn Your Bathroom Into a Personal Spa

The Best Sustainable Outfit for a Streetwear Look

best sustainable streetwear look

Why You Should Own a Smoking Jacket (and the Best Ones to Buy)

smoking jacket

How This Footwear Startup Creates Premium Handmade Shoes Under $200

moral code shoes lifestyle

The Ultimate Work-From-Home Style Guide

Light Wash Jeans Are Back: Here Are the Best Pairs for Spring

Spice Up Your Swing with Bill Murray’s New Golf Apparel Line

2 Fashion Titans Launch Spring’s Must-Have Sunglasses

12 Best Men’s Athleisure Brands to Wear at Home

rhone athleisure

The Best Polo Shirts to Wear This Spring

The Best Polo Shirts to Wear This Spring

This Dapper Watch Brand Lets You Tell Time Through Your Fingertips

eone watches review watch 6

How the Fashion Industry Is Stepping Up to Fight COVID-19

This Aussie Brand Has Been Making Some of the Best Boots for 150 Years