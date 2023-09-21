 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Adidas is having a huge sale on Superstar trainers — up to 60% off

Briley Kenney
By
Adidas Men's Superstar 82 shoes in white
Adidas

Adidas is one of those brands with so many accolades and such appeal that when a sale kicks off — like the one we’re about to talk about — there’s nothing else to do but to stop and browse through everything discounted. It’s regularly featured in the best sneaker deals. That’s the same energy imbued for the huge sale on the Adidas Superstar Trainers that’s happening right now. If you’re looking for a well-rounded shoe that’s perfect with just about any outfit and excellent to wear for any occasion, even active use, this is the series to consider. Now, there are a host of deals currently available, so it would be impossible for us to list all of the shoes included, and that’s why we highly recommend browsing the sale for yourself. That said, we will call out a few of our favorites. Discounts are upwards of $40, and even go as high as $100 in some cases — the is just $231, which is $99 off, for example. Go take a look, or keep reading for some of our top picks.

Why you should shop the Adidas sale on Superstar Trainers

Adidas Superstar Trainers offer classic shoes with a uniquely retro-inspired look, and yet they’re also adorned with “fresh” and modern details. The colorful stripes offer a pop, letting you flaunt your favorite designs without going too over the top. The rubber shell toe, sleek profile, and timeless style match just about any outfit you could step into. Moreover, they’re incredibly comfortable, no matter what you’re doing. If you’re going for a hardcore run, sure, you might want something else, but for just about every other activity, even playing a game or two on the court, these would be just fine — if you can handle a few scuffs. It’s also worth noting that there are some fairly easy ways to clean sneakers so they look new again.

Recommended Videos

As for the huge sale, there are a lot of different styles here, perfect for brushing up on the latest men’s fashion opportunities. The classic are just $48, down from $120, which is a discount of $72. If you want something with a little more color, or a little more flair, the standard are also discounted, down to $95 from $105 — saving you $10. Those come in a few different styles, like the vibrant semi-impact orange or dark emerald green.

Related

Most feature a regular fit, with a lace closure, leather upper, rubber outsole, and plenty of comfort. The design is rooted in sports and activity, namely basketball, but has since been adopted by hip-hop greats and anyone who loves a versatile, convenient shoe, to be honest.

Nearly the whole lineup is on sale, and it’s one of the best men’s fashion and Adidas sales we’ve seen in quite some time, so you don’t want to miss it. Why not head on over there and see if you can find anything you like? We’ve only mentioned a few options, there are so many more.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Forget Prime Day: Adidas is having a sale on clothes and sneakers
adidas

Amazon may be leading the charge with its Prime Day deals taking place right now, but the clothing you can find there is nothing compared to what you can find at Adidas right now. Shoes, pants, hats and other sportswear are all things you’ll find discounted at Adidas today, as the big name sports brand is doing a good job of keeping up with the hype of Prime Day. We find Adidas to be one of the best workout brands for everyday fitness routines, but you’ll find clothes for any occasion discounted in this Prime Day Adidas sale.

Why you should shop this Adidas sale
This is a really good sale to shop if you’ve got a firm grip on the best men’s shoes for every occasion and every style. There’s some really big savings to grab on the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0, which are

Read more
Nike Ultimate sale brings up to 60% off men’s shoes and clothing
A man in black leather jacket and pants sitting on a chair.

Not to belabor the point, aligned with the Prime Day libations, Nike is offering some incredible discounts on a variety of apparel, including men's shoes, sportswear, and beyond. Rightfully dubbed the Nike Ultimate sale, you can expect to save up to 60% on select items, of which there are many. There are so many that we highly recommend shopping the sale for yourself to see what you can find. In case you want a quick peek, we've gathered a few top picks below, as well.

What to shop for in the Nike Ultimate sale
Your first stop, or rather your first consideration, should always be Nike's excellent footwear, including running shoes, active footwear, and sneakers. Nike is one of the best workout brands for every fitness routine you can imagine, after all. They tend to be priced fairly high normally, so when you get them discounted and on sale, it's always a good opportunity. The

Read more
These are the sneakers you should have in your wardrobe
Ensure your shoe wardrobe stays in style with the best sneakers on this list
A man with white shoes on a skateboard

Sneakers are some of the most iconic kinds of men's shoes. From PF Flyers and Converse to Air Jordans and Vans, the right pair of sneakers can become more than the perfect completion of an outfit; it can become a personality. With the literal hundreds of options you have as a man loving a good pair of kicks, it can easily get overwhelming when trying to find the best sneakers for men.

How did we end up loving sneakers?

Read more