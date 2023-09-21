Adidas is having a huge sale on Superstar trainers — up to 60% off

Adidas is one of those brands with so many accolades and such appeal that when a sale kicks off — like the one we’re about to talk about — there’s nothing else to do but to stop and browse through everything discounted. It’s regularly featured in the best sneaker deals. That’s the same energy imbued for the huge sale on the Adidas Superstar Trainers that’s happening right now. If you’re looking for a well-rounded shoe that’s perfect with just about any outfit and excellent to wear for any occasion, even active use, this is the series to consider. Now, there are a host of deals currently available, so it would be impossible for us to list all of the shoes included, and that’s why we highly recommend browsing the sale for yourself. That said, we will call out a few of our favorites. Discounts are upwards of $40, and even go as high as $100 in some cases — the is just $231, which is $99 off, for example. Go take a look, or keep reading for some of our top picks.

Why you should shop the Adidas sale on Superstar Trainers

Adidas Superstar Trainers offer classic shoes with a uniquely retro-inspired look, and yet they’re also adorned with “fresh” and modern details. The colorful stripes offer a pop, letting you flaunt your favorite designs without going too over the top. The rubber shell toe, sleek profile, and timeless style match just about any outfit you could step into. Moreover, they’re incredibly comfortable, no matter what you’re doing. If you’re going for a hardcore run, sure, you might want something else, but for just about every other activity, even playing a game or two on the court, these would be just fine — if you can handle a few scuffs. It’s also worth noting that there are some fairly easy ways to clean sneakers so they look new again.

As for the huge sale, there are a lot of different styles here, perfect for brushing up on the latest men’s fashion opportunities. The classic are just $48, down from $120, which is a discount of $72. If you want something with a little more color, or a little more flair, the standard are also discounted, down to $95 from $105 — saving you $10. Those come in a few different styles, like the vibrant semi-impact orange or dark emerald green.

Most feature a regular fit, with a lace closure, leather upper, rubber outsole, and plenty of comfort. The design is rooted in sports and activity, namely basketball, but has since been adopted by hip-hop greats and anyone who loves a versatile, convenient shoe, to be honest.

Nearly the whole lineup is on sale, and it’s one of the best men’s fashion and Adidas sales we’ve seen in quite some time, so you don’t want to miss it. Why not head on over there and see if you can find anything you like? We’ve only mentioned a few options, there are so many more.

