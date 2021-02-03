The 25 Wardrobe Essentials Every Man Needs in 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Did you find yourself reaching for the same pieces day in and day out of quarantine? With less consistency outside of our homes and more of the same while inside of them, recently we’ve found ourselves refocusing on the more reliable stylistic pieces that have stood the test of time. From layering pieces to the shoes and accessories that seal the deal, we’ve identified 25 of the building blocks for every man’s wardrobe that are not to be overlooked. Champion, Levi’s, Castaner, Time, Florsheim: These brands have committed themselves to making the perfect something and it should come as no surprise that they have topped the essentials on this list.

The Blazer: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer

Bonobos has earned its reputation for accessible, great-fitting clothes. Their two-button, unconstructed blazer is loosely tailored from top-quality Italian fabric for an easier silhouette that can just as easily be dressed up or down.

The Oxford: Everlane The Standard Fit Performance Air Oxford Long-sleeve Shirt

Date night, a presentation at work, a special occasion: A crisp white oxford shirt is your closet’s jack of all trades when it comes to looking good with minimal effort. It is possibly the best piece of clothing you can pull out, put on, and someone will inevitably give you a once-over before saying you look nice.

The Denim Shirt: Uniqlo Denim Long-Sleeve Shirt

The denim long-sleeve button-up is the oxford’s cooler counterpart. If the dress code is a little less negotiable, see above. With an excellent cotton consistency and tasteful button and pocket details, Uniqlo makes the perfect denim shirt to be layered or worn solo in all its glory.

The White Tee: Hanes Crew Neck T-shirt

Don’t be one of those guys who wears overpriced tees (or who conversationally will acknowledge it). With their signature high round neck and stiff silhouette, Hanes white tees are universally sworn upon.

The Henley: Outerknown Arroyo Thermal Henley

It’s a tee! It’s a thermal! It has…buttons? Henleys have the distinct ability to look cozy and classic simultaneously, and Outerknown makes the best ones we’ve seen.

The Crewneck: Patagonia Men’s Recycled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Navy



Patagonia is equally reputable for its outdoor clothing as it is environmental activism. The brand’s perfectly constructed crewneck sweater is responsibly knit from recycled cashmere and wool.

The Hoodie: Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie in Oxford Grey



Champion’s trademarked heavy-weight, reverse weave hoodie is the one to end them all. If you don’t own at least one Champion hoodie in 2021, please stop reading this article and acquire one immediately.

The Briefs: Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs

Calvin Klein will go down as the brand that changed the boxer brief game: underwear went from an everyday necessity to something worthy of showing off.

The Jeans: Levi’s 501 Original Fit Men’s Jeans in Dark Wash

When Levi Strauss came to the US in 1873, he created the first-ever pair of blue jeans: The Levi’s 501 Original. To this day 501’s are some of the best-selling denim on the planet and are a must-have.

The Chino: J. Crew 484 Slim-Fit Stretch Chino Pant in Catskill Green

Chinos are at the core of every man’s wardrobe. J. Crew’s 484 style is known for its unique pitch (the difference between rise in front and back) and flattering tapered leg. We recommend these in neutrals like their signature military green.

The Sweatpants: Russell Athletic Men’s Cotton Rich 2.0 Premium Fleece Sweatpants

Innuendos aside, grey sweatpants don’t deserve to be the most controversial article of clothing in the game these days. Russell’s no-nonsense sweatpants are affordable, comfortable, and snug in all the right places.

The Watch: Timex Harborside 42mm Bracelet Watch in Black and Silver

Timex’s handsome Harborside timepiece offers a sophisticated stainless steel that no one will guess costs under $100. The silver-tone case with black dial works just as seamlessly with your best suit or jeans and a tee.

The Belt: Brooks Brothers Silver Buckle Leather Dress Belt

Belts are one of those things that you don’t realize how much of a game-changer they are until you’ve found the perfect one. Brooks Brothers’ Italian-made calfskin leather dress belt with a shiny square buckle will make your simplest outfit look well thought through.

The Tie: Tie Bar Grosgrain Solid Black Tie in Black

Handmade from 100% woven silk, Tie Bar’s grosgrain styles are available in six different widths. Their quality fabric and subtle sheen make for a timeless classic when you need to throw something on and look spectacular.

The Sunglasses: Tom Ford Stephenson Sunglasses in Dark Havana

Tom Ford is synonymous with two things: smelling fantastic and fantastic eyewear. The Stephensons are universally flattering wayfarer frames featuring Tom’s signature “T” metal temple detail.

The Opticals: Le Specs No Biggie Blue Light Clear Glasses



Le Specs is one of our favorite brands for affordable stylish frames. Their modern, lightweight opticals with filters 30% of blue light to prevent eye fatigue.

The Wallet: Bottega Veneta Card Holder in Intrecciato Nappa Leather



When creative director Daniel Lee took over Italian powerhouse Bottega Veneta in 2019, the resurgence of the brand’s woven leather was inescapable. Wallets are a smart investment piece given that you use them every day and they won’t break the bank. This cardholder from Bottega Veneta is slim enough to ease into any pocket or bag and will up your style game every time you take out your card.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Dress Calf Socks



Bombas are the sock experts for a reason: These guys have been exclusively studying knitwear for your feet for a long time. To top it off, for every pair purchased Bombas donates a pair of socks to someone in need.

The Summer Shoe: Castaner Pablo Suede Espadrilles



Soft leather or canvas upper, braided rope soles: There’s a good chance you’ve seen these summer shoes on stylish dudes but don’t yet have them in rotation. Espadrilles are traditionally hand-crafted in Spain, and Castaner is one of the original brands to bring them into the commercial market. We love this version with smooth suede and braided jute soles that are a no-brainer holiday shoe.

The Casual Sneakers: Nike Blazer High



High-cut canvas and narrow silhouette radiate classic cool to be worn with a simple shirt and jeans.

The Training Sneakers: Adidas Ultraboost 20



Adidas continues to be at the forefront of innovation in sportswear. Primeknit upper that forms with the foot and enhances movement, super responsive midsole with 20% more of their signature boost.

The Low Top: The Greats The Royale



With a crisp all-white Italian leather upper, The Royale from The Greats are the sneakers you’ll want to wear with just about everything. While the custom tan gum soles are reminiscent of skate shoes, these puppies are polished enough to wear to work or through the weekend.

The Chelsea Boot: RM Williams Craftsman Boot



Chelsea boots have a seemingly magical power to elevate the most basic of sartorial displays. Featuring a polished square shape, flat wooden heel, and an almond toe, heritage bootmakers RM Williams still make the Craftsman style by hand to this day.

The Oxfords: Florsheim Midtown Plain Toe Oxford



Florsheim Shoes started in 1892 in a small factory in Chicago and every pair has been thoughtfully produced ever since. Every detail of their buttery leather, round toe, and fine laced oxfords are perfect.

The Loafers: G.H. Bass Larson Weejuns



Since 1936, G.H. Bass has been the authority for top quality heritage loafers to wear with everything from jeans to your favorite suit. Their signature weejuns style features moc stitching and penny keeper stitching.

