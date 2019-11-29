10 Best Fossil Watches for Men With Classic and Modern Taste

A Fossil watch is the epitome of what an American brand is all about: innovation, style, and uniqueness. These traits have been front and center since the brand’s inception in 1984, and the Texas-based fashion manufacturer and fourth-biggest watchmaker in the world continues to impress by creating products with great design and high-quality craftsmanship at a price even men of modest means can afford.

If you’re not familiar with Fossil, the brand vends everything from watches and bags to jewelry and accessories for all flocks of life. Those who are accustomed will tell you Fossil got its start and expanded its reach by its ability to assemble fashionable watches with a retro look. Thankfully, nothing has changed.

A Fossil watch is still one of the best affordable timepieces you can find, but selecting the right one can be challenging. Although many of its watches include similar specifications, the best Fossil watches are offered in an array of designs that don different watch casings, separate strap materials, specific functions for different lifestyles, and so on. We bored into the collection and dug out the best Fossil watches for men based on function and style. Here’s what we excavated.

Fossil The Archival Series Mood Watch

This timepiece features a unique color-changing dial that is based on a mood decoder on the back. It’s only water-resistant for everyday usage like washing dishes, so we don’t recommend taking it on a day trip to the beach. However, other durable details include a high-quality black leather strap and a stout stainless steel casing.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz

Case Size: 42mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch The Carlyle HR Watch

The Gen 5 Smartwatch embodies the Fossil brand to a T. Not only does it flaunt a refreshing, sleek design, but its innovative technology supplies touchscreen capability, increased storage capacity, and three battery modes (default, extended, and time only) so you can extend the battery multiple days. In lieu of its smartwatch capacity, the battery does drain fairly quickly, so make sure you cycle through the battery modes appropriately if you plan on using all of the gadgets.

Details:

Case size: 44mm

Notifications: Text, email, social media, alarms, etc.

Functions: Heart rate tracking, GPS, Google Pay, Swimproof

Connectivity: Bluetooth smart enabled

Compatibility: Android OS 6.0+ and iOS 10.0+

Fossil The Minimalist Slim Three-Hand Light Brown Leather Watch

This minimalistic timepiece is one of our favorite Fossil watches for a few reasons. First, the watch dons a vintage refined style that looks great dressed up or down, and you get to choose from 17 different colorways for added personalization. It also features a simple three-hand watch face and a slim case design that fits comfortably on the wrist. If you’re looking for an everyday watch, this should be on your radar.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz

Case size: 44mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Fossil Grant Automatic Blue Leather Watch

Featuring tough materials, astonishing accents, and a stylish design, the Grant collection boasts authentic elegance that was made for formal occasions. This rose-gold encased watch features an open dial to give owners a peek at the mechanical movement and an alluring deep blue dial with a matching calfskin leather band. If you’re looking for a luxury accessory that will turn heads in the office, this time teller is for you.

Details:

Movement type: Mechanical Automatic

Case size: 45mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch HR Collider Dark Brown Leather

If the Gen 5 smartwatch caught your eye but you’re looking for a bit more flair, the Fossil hybrid smartwatch offers the perfect balance. The line is offered in four versatile colors that are perfect for adding a sense of sophistication to your daily appearance and an always-on digital display dial for all your smartwatch needs, from fitness and heart-rate tracking to the day’s date and weather. The hybrid watch also holds a charge for up to two weeks.

Details:

Notifications: Text, email, social media, alarms, etc.

Case size: 42mm

Functions: Heart rate tracking; personalized dial; activity tracking

Connectivity: Bluetooth smart enabled

Compatibility: Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+

Fossil The Archival Series Starmaster Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch

The Archival Series is one of our favorite collections because it reflects Fossil’s rich heritage. The backlit Starmaster model is one of the brand’s most popular designs from the 90s and it’s been reimagined for everyday wear. It sports a clean cream-colored dial, easy-to-read numbers, and a heap of vintage style. It’s also one of Fossil’s smaller watches for those who don’t like bulky weight on their wrist.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz

Case size: 38mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Fossil Forrester Three-Hand Black Silicone Watch

The best Fossil watches tend to fall somewhere in between minimalist and elegant style, but the brand also has some wristwatches for those looking to add some color to their accessory arsenal. The Forrester model may be simple, but what it lacks in detailed function it makes up for with an affordable price tag, a durable, water-resistant silicone strap, and a showy appearance that’s offered in 22 different colorways.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz

Case size: 42mm

Strap material: Silicone

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Fossil Townsman Automatic Dark Brown Leather Watch

We believe this silhouette takes the cake for best-looking choice among the best Fossil watches, flaunting a polished vintage appearance highlighted by a black case with an amber crystal lens, Roman numeral markings, and a visible skeleton dial. No matter where you are, this timepiece will conform with confidence.

Details:

Movement type: Mechanical Automatic

Case size: 44mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Fossil Machine Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch

For Fossil, the Machine collection is the ultimate masculine requisite. It boasts a simple, understated oversized stainless steel case that’s as durable as it gets. The silver and blue color combination is flexible for pairing with your daily suits or as a casual wardrobe accent, with Fossil adding a nice finishing touch with a textured bezel.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz

Case size: 42mm

Strap material: Stainless Steel

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Fossil Dean Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch

The Dean chronograph watch is another classic and durable pick from the storied watchmakers, except this design features a more elegant gold and silver colorway that will hold up for every occasion. It offers a clean, legible dial that includes a date display as well as stopwatch second and minute hands. The hour and minute hands also light up to make for easy time-telling even when the sun goes down.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz Chronograph

Case size: 45mm

Strap material: Stainless Steel

Water resistance: 5 ATM

