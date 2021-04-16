When is Way Day 2021? Wayfair’s Big Sales Event is Coming

Way Day is a relatively new shopping holiday event from Wayfair and it’s returning to its usual April slot in 2021 after a brief switch to September in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time around, the event will run from Wednesday April 28 12AM ET/9PM PT until Friday April 30 3AM ET/12AM PT with suggestions that there will be some early bird deals beginning April 21. While you might not be familiar with the event, it’s one you should definitely be paying attention to if you want to snag the best men’s apartment essentials and more. Here’s why.

What is Way Day?

Kind of like Prime Day but with a Wayfair flavor rather than Amazon, online furniture retailer Wayfair launched Way Day in 2018. The first event happened on April 25, with 2019’s event following on April 10. It’s been a big success so far with the company discounting thousands of products during Way Day and offering free shipping along with new deals every six hours. Think of it as like a more focused Amazon Prime Day and you’re on the right track.

What Goes on Sale on Way Day?

Way Day is located during April for a reason — to encourage customers to spruce up their outdoor space as well as their living space. The retailer sells millions of products including outdoor and indoor furniture, home décor, lighting fixtures, and much more, and those are exactly the kinds of items that go on sale during Way Day.

How Long Does Way Day Last?

While the name suggests it only lasts one day, Way Day actually lasted just over two days in 2020. It moved to the fall for 2020, and ran from September 23 at 12 a.m. ET to September 25 at 3 a.m. ET. It’s going to be a similar affair this year, albeit in its traditional April slot. The event starts Wednesday April 28 12AM ET/9PM PT and runs until Friday April 30 3AM ET/12AM PT with rumors suggesting there may also be early bird deals starting April 21 to get you in the sales buying mood.

What Can I Shop in the Wayfair Way Day Sale Now?

Nothing just yet as the sale hasn’t gone live. Keep an eye out though for more announcements of the big sale going live in April. It won’t be far away and there are sure to be great discounts going on.

Are the Way Day Deals Worth It?

As always, it’s good to plan ahead. Know your budget and know what you want to buy. Don’t be lured in by discount prices unless it’s an item you really want. Do your research and know exactly how you want to improve your home through a Way Day purchase or two.

