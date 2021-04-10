UFC Fight Night Live Stream: Watch Vettori vs. Holland

After taking a week off following the explosive UFC 260 pay-per-view, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is back and your first MMA fix for April is here. UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland is coming to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas today with the main event starting at 3 p.m. ET, so there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ which will let you stream it all live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland Online in the U.S.

If you want to watch UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland online, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+, which is the top streaming platform for all things UFC (and the only way you can watch pay-per-view events like the upcoming UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal, which features three championship bouts). ESPN+ will set you back just $6 per month or $60 yearly and gives you access to a ton of live and on-demand sports content including fights, games, interviews, analysis, exclusive shows and documentaries, and more on virtually any modern streaming-capable device.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland is the first UFC show since UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 took place on March 27. The main event was initially going to be a middleweight matchup between former title contender Darren Till and former Venator Fighting Championship welterweight champion Marvin Vettori (16-4), but Till had to pull out due to injury. Replacing him is Kevin Holland (21-6). This will be Holland’s second fight in the space of a month. He most recently lost to Derek Brunson at another UFC Fight Night on March 20, ending a five-win streak, while Vettori will be entering the Octagon on a string of four victories.

The main event begins at 3 p.m. ET with the preliminary fights starting at 11:30 a.m., and you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ you can stream Vettori vs. Holland live (or watch the re-play if you missed it). However, if you’re new to ESPN+, then this UFC pay-per-view bundle deal is an even better value if you’re looking forward to watching the three championship bouts on the main card at UFC 261. That offer gets you a one-year subscription to ESPN+ along with the UFC 261 PPV package (a $130 combined value) for $90.

UFC: Vettori vs. Holland Fight Card

Early Prelim (11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT)

Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Preliminary Card (12 PM ET / 9 AM PT)

Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot

John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho

Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin

Da-Un Jung vs. William Knight

Main Event (3 PM ET / 12 PM PT)

Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez

Nina Nunes vs. Mackenzie Dern

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

