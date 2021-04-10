UFC Fight Night Live Stream: Watch Vettori vs. Holland

After taking a week off following the explosive UFC 260 pay-per-view, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is back and your first MMA fix for April is here. UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland is coming to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas today with the main event starting at 3 p.m. ET, so there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ which will let you stream it all live. Here’s everything you need to know.
If you want to watch UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland online, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+, which is the top streaming platform for all things UFC (and the only way you can watch pay-per-view events like the upcoming UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal, which features three championship bouts). ESPN+ will set you back just $6 per month or $60 yearly and gives you access to a ton of live and on-demand sports content including fights, games, interviews, analysis, exclusive shows and documentaries, and more on virtually any modern streaming-capable device.
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland is the first UFC show since UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 took place on March 27. The main event was initially going to be a middleweight matchup between former title contender Darren Till and former Venator Fighting Championship welterweight champion Marvin Vettori (16-4), but Till had to pull out due to injury. Replacing him is Kevin Holland (21-6). This will be Holland’s second fight in the space of a month. He most recently lost to Derek Brunson at another UFC Fight Night on March 20, ending a five-win streak, while Vettori will be entering the Octagon on a string of four victories.
The main event begins at 3 p.m. ET with the preliminary fights starting at 11:30 a.m., and you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ you can stream Vettori vs. Holland live (or watch the re-play if you missed it). However, if you’re new to ESPN+, then this UFC pay-per-view bundle deal is an even better value if you’re looking forward to watching the three championship bouts on the main card at UFC 261. That offer gets you a one-year subscription to ESPN+ along with the UFC 261 PPV package (a $130 combined value) for $90.
UFC: Vettori vs. Holland Fight Card
Early Prelim (11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT)
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov
Preliminary Card (12 PM ET / 9 AM PT)
- Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki
- Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
- Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho
- Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore
- Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin
- Da-Un Jung vs. William Knight
Main Event (3 PM ET / 12 PM PT)
- Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland
- Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez
- Nina Nunes vs. Mackenzie Dern
- Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez
