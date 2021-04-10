  1. Culture

UFC Fight Night Live Stream: Watch Vettori vs. Holland

By

After taking a week off following the explosive UFC 260 pay-per-view, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is back and your first MMA fix for April is here. UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland is coming to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas today with the main event starting at 3 p.m. ET, so there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ which will let you stream it all live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland Online in the U.S.

If you want to watch UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland online, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+, which is the top streaming platform for all things UFC (and the only way you can watch pay-per-view events like the upcoming UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal, which features three championship bouts). ESPN+ will set you back just $6 per month or $60 yearly and gives you access to a ton of live and on-demand sports content including fights, games, interviews, analysis, exclusive shows and documentaries, and more on virtually any modern streaming-capable device.

Related

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland is the first UFC show since UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 took place on March 27. The main event was initially going to be a middleweight matchup between former title contender Darren Till and former Venator Fighting Championship welterweight champion Marvin Vettori (16-4), but Till had to pull out due to injury. Replacing him is Kevin Holland (21-6). This will be Holland’s second fight in the space of a month. He most recently lost to Derek Brunson at another UFC Fight Night on March 20, ending a five-win streak, while Vettori will be entering the Octagon on a string of four victories.

The main event begins at 3 p.m. ET with the preliminary fights starting at 11:30 a.m., and you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ you can stream Vettori vs. Holland live (or watch the re-play if you missed it). However, if you’re new to ESPN+, then this UFC pay-per-view bundle deal is an even better value if you’re looking forward to watching the three championship bouts on the main card at UFC 261. That offer gets you a one-year subscription to ESPN+ along with the UFC 261 PPV package (a $130 combined value) for $90.

UFC: Vettori vs. Holland Fight Card

Early Prelim (11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT)

  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Preliminary Card (12 PM ET / 9 AM PT)

  • Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki
  • Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
  • Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho
  • Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore
  • Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin
  • Da-Un Jung vs. William Knight

Main Event (3 PM ET / 12 PM PT)

  • Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland
  • Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff
  • Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez
  • Nina Nunes vs. Mackenzie Dern
  • Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Editors' Recommendations

WrestleMania 37 Live Stream: Watch WWE Online

watch wrestlemania 37 live stream online free featured image

The Masters 2021 Live Stream: Watch Round 1 Online Today

Dustin Johnson

PGA Tour Live Stream: How to Watch the Latest Events Online

the best men s golf belts

UFC 260 Live Stream: Watch Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 Online

ufc 260 time miocic vs ngannou 2 today

When are Taxes Due in 2021? Important Dates for Your Diary

deadlines for filing taxes due date 2021

How to File Taxes: Submit Your 2021 Returns

how to file taxes 2021

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Date: When Is the Boxing Match?

jake paul vs ben askren date boxing fight

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Card: Who’s Fighting at Triller Fight Club?

jake paul vs ben askren fight card boxing win

Is Jake Paul a Professional Boxer? What You Need to Know

is jake paul a professional boxer vs nate robinson first round

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Odds: Who’s Favorite to Win?

jake paul vs ben askren date boxing fight

When is Way Day 2021? Wayfair’s Big Sales Event is Coming

when is way day 2021 wayfair sale

How to Watch PGA Tour: Puntacana Championship

how to watch pga tour puntacana championship

22 Things Every Man Should Have and Own in His Life

time management tips skills man looking at watch drinking coffee