Watch UFC Fight Night: Live Stream Reyes vs. Prochazka

Another Fight Night is coming to the Octagon this evening, with light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka squaring off at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action begins with the preliminary bouts starting at 7 PM ET, and with 12 fights across both cards, MMA fans are in for a treat tonight. If you’re looking to watch UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka, here’s how to stream it live.

How to Watch the Reyes vs. Prochazka Live Stream Online in the U.S.

The entire Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka show will air via ESPN2 and ESPN+, but if you’re looking to stream UFC Vegas 25 online, then ESPN+ is the one you want. This premium streaming service, which rings in at just $6 per month or $60 per year, is a must-have for fans of MMA, boxing, and sports in general, and it’s the exclusive outlet for watching live pay-per-view events like UFC 262: Olivera vs. Chandler (which is coming in two weeks). If you’re a new subscriber, then you can save some cash by grabbing this bundle deal which includes a year’s worth of ESPN+ plus the UFC 262 PPV for $90 — a $40 discount.

Heading up the main card at this Fight Night is a battle between highly ranked light heavyweights Dominick Reyes (12-2, 7 KOs) and Jiri Prochazka (27-3, 24 KOs). Reyes is a two-time light heavyweight title challenger, earning his first title shot after an undefeated streak of 12 wins. He faced Jon Jones last February at UFC 247 where the defending champ delivered Reyes’ first loss.

Reyes then challenged Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight belt last September but tasted defeat there as well. He’s entering the Octagon tonight following those double losses, and will no doubt be hungry to climb back on top. Prochazka, for his part, has not lost a fight since 2015, and the knockout artist will be doing his ring walk tonight with the hopes of turning his 11-win streak into 12.

UFC: Reyes vs. Prochazka Fight Card

Prelims (7 PM ET / 4 PM PT)

Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro

Gabriel Benitez vs. Jonathan Pearce

Kai Kamaka vs. T.J. Brown

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Sam Hughes

Andreas Michailidis vs. KB Bhullar

Luke Sanders vs. Felipe Colares

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson

Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby

Sean Strickland vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann

Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina

