Watch UFC Fight Night: Live Stream Whittaker vs. Gastelum

Tonight after 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, two of the UFC’s top middleweight contenders, Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, are facing off in the Octagon at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas. This UFC Fight Night event is free to enjoy for all ESPN+ subscribers, so if you don’t have a membership, you should sign up now so you can watch UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum online live.

How to Watch the UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Online in the U.S.

Whittaker vs. Gastelum is a UFC Fight Night event, meaning that it’s free to ESPN+ subscribers. ESPN+ is the go-to place to live stream UFC fights and it’s the only way to watch pay-per-view shows like UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal which is coming next Saturday. ESPN+ rings in at $6 per month or $60 per year, but you can save some cash by signing up for this bundle deal that gets you a one-year membership along with the UFC 261 for $90 — a $40 savings.

Robert Whittaker (23-5) and Kelvin Gastelum (17-6) are two of the UFC’s top talents in their weight class, with Whittaker himself formerly held the title and is currently holding the top spot on the middleweight roster (just below the current champ, Israel Adesanya). Gastelum has slipped a bit in the ranks lately having lost three of his last four fights, although he won his most recent bout at UFC 258 in February. Whittaker is the favorite to win here, and if he takes the victory, he may earn himself a rematch against Adesanya for the middleweight title.

Jeremy Stephens is slated to fight Drakkar Klose as the co-main event, and you can see the entire fight card below. If you want to watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum online, all you need to do is sign up for ESPN+ and you can stream it live.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Fight Card

Prelims (7 PM ET / 4 PM PT)

Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish

Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino

Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Austin Hubbard vs. Dakota Bush

Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose

Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun

Luis Pena vs. Alexander Munoz

