UFC 269 Live Stream: Watch Oliveira vs. Poirier Online

In a short while, UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira is defending his title for the first time, facing top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, and the only way to watch the action unfold live from the comfort of your living room is by tuning in to the UFC 269 live stream. Here’s how to watch UFC 269 online. You’ll want to hurry, though, as the main cards are starting and Oliveria and Poirier will be stepping in to the octagon soon, after exciting bouts between up-and-comer Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva, and UFC superstar Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.

Watch the UFC 269 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 269 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view event in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 269 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 269 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70, though new customers will receive an automatic $50 discount, nabbing an annual subscription and the UFC 269 PPV for only $90.

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+ yet, you totally should. It’s the exclusive destination for those wanting to live stream UFC. It’s also home to a slew of other live sports, including PGA Golf, MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS, and on-demand programming, as well access to its events archive. The Disney Bundle is the more enticing offer, which gets you Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for only $14 per month, a saving of $8 per month on the individual cost of the streaming services — in other words, you’re subscribing to two and getting the third for a dollar.

Final UFC 269 Fight Card

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier
  • Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena
  • Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

