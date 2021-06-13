UFC 263 Live Stream: Watch Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Online

In a short while, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will step into the octagon to defend his belt from Marvin Vettori in a rematch that will have UFC fans around the world on the edge of their seat, and the only way to watch the action unfold live is by tuning in to the UFC 263 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch UFC 263 online.
How to Watch the UFC 263 Live Stream Online in the U.S.
Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 263 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view element of the event (Oliveira vs. Chandler and the rest of the main card) in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 263 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 263 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70.
More UFC 263
ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 263 PPV to new customers who sign up before the event starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 263 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the year.
UFC 263 Fight Card
Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)
- Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
- Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart
- Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood
- Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu
Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM ET)
- Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
- Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
- Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
- Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill
Editors' Recommendations
- How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021
- UFC 263 PPV Price: How Much Will Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Cost?
- UFC 263 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tonight?
- What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 263 Schedule
- What Channel Is UFC 263 on Tonight? Tune in Live