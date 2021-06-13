UFC 263 Live Stream: Watch Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Online

In a short while, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will step into the octagon to defend his belt from Marvin Vettori in a rematch that will have UFC fans around the world on the edge of their seat, and the only way to watch the action unfold live is by tuning in to the UFC 263 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch UFC 263 online.

How to Watch the UFC 263 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 263 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view element of the event (Oliveira vs. Chandler and the rest of the main card) in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 263 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 263 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70.

ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 263 PPV to new customers who sign up before the event starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 263 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the year.

UFC 263 Fight Card

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

