How to Watch the UFC 261 Weigh-In Online Today 

On Saturday night, three UFC champions are defending their titles at the UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida. The main event doesn’t start until 10 p.m. ET but the weigh-in is happening today at 9 a.m., where all 26 fighters — including defending champions Kamaru Usman, Zhang Weili, and Valentina Shevchenko — will stand face-to-face with their opponents before the fights light up the Octagon tomorrow. Read on to find out more about the event, how you can watch the UFC 261 weigh-in live, and how you can save on the pay-per-view with ESPN+.

The UFC 261 weigh-in show is totally free to watch and you don’t need ESPN+ (or to even leave this page) to tune in — it’s available right on YouTube or you can view it above. If you want to live stream UFC fights online tomorrow, though, then you’ll need ESPN+ for that. The good news is that if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up now and get a one-year ESPN+ subscription plus the UFC 261 pay-per-view for $90, saving you 40 bucks.

More UFC 261

UFC 261 is the second event so far this year to feature three championship bouts on the fight card, making this show a pretty big deal. Headlining the show is a rematch between welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, who first met last July at UFC 251. There, Usman defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision to mark his second successful title retention. For the co-main event, former women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will be gunning to reclaim her title, currently held by champ Zhang Weili. Finally, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is defending her title against Jessica Andrade, who just moved up in weight class to challenge for the belt.

You can watch the UFC 261 weigh-in show today to get ready for the main event starting at 10 p.m. ET tomorrow night. Sign up for ESPN+ and you can score a discount on the UFC 261 pay-per-view. You can also watch the UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal replay if you want to see their first meeting.

Editors' Recommendations