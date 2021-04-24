UFC 261 Live Stream: Watch Usman vs. Masvidal 2 Online

Sometime after 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title, and attempt to avenge his loss, against Jorge Masvidal in a rematch that’ll have UFC fans on the edge of their seats. Suffice to say, it’s a bout you’re going to want to watch live — and the only way to do that is by watching the UFC 261 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch UFC 261 online.

How to Watch the UFC 261 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 261 live stream for viewers this side of the pond. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the event in the U.S. and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 261 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 261 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70.

Discover UFC 261

ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 261 PPV to new customers who sign up before the event starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 261 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the year.

UFC 261 Fight Card

Early Prelims (5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

