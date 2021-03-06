At around 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will step into the octagon to defend his title from undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who is moving up in weight class to challenge Blachowicz for the belt. Suffice to say, it’s a bout you’re going to want to watch live — and the only way to do that is by watching the UFC 259 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively through ESPN+. Here’s how to watch UFC 259 online.

How to Watch UFC 259 Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 259 live stream for viewers this side of the pond (DAZN is offering it for free in Europe). ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the event in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 259 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 259 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70.

ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 259 PPV to new customers who sign up before the event starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 259 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the year.

UFC 259 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Lívia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones

Prelims (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

