  1. Culture

UFC 259 Live Stream: How to Watch Blachowicz vs. Adesanya Online

By

At around 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will step into the octagon to defend his title from undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who is moving up in weight class to challenge Blachowicz for the belt. Suffice to say, it’s a bout you’re going to want to watch live — and the only way to do that is by watching the UFC 259 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively through ESPN+. Here’s how to watch UFC 259 online.

How to Watch UFC 259 Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 259 live stream for viewers this side of the pond (DAZN is offering it for free in Europe). ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the event in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts get their comeuppance. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 259 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 259 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70.

Related

ESPN+ is offering a $40 discount on the UFC 259 PPV to new customers who sign up before the event starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 259 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two together for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021, it’s a must-have for fight fans who want to watch the tournament unfold over the course of the year.

UFC 259 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

  • Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews
  • Lívia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz
  • Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones

Prelims (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

  • Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney
  • Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips
  • Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov
  • Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

  • Jan Błachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya
  • Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson
  • Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober
  • Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Editors' Recommendations

What Channel Is UFC on Tonight? Catch UFC 259 Live

should you buy the ufc 259 ppv today israel adesanya deal

What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 259 Schedule

israel adesanya future of ufc 234 v silva

UFC 259 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

ufc 259 fight card israel adesanya before

Should You Buy the UFC 259 PPV Today or Wait Until Saturday?

should you buy the ufc 259 ppv today israel adesanya deal

The 10 Best Fighting Movies of All Time

This Champion Runner Spoke Truth To Power, and Became a Social Media Star

nick symmonds feature

The Best Netflix Documentaries to Stream Right Now

The 30 Vinyl Record Albums Every Man Should Own

record vinyl albums every man should own records

The 28 Best Netflix Shows to Binge in 2021

7 Amazing Kitchen and Home Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss Today

NewAir 24-Inch Beverage Fridge

Meet Salvatore Ferragamo’s Grandson Edo, the Best-Dressed Rock Star

edo ferragamo feature ferragamo40488

The 19 Best Nerf Blasters for Adults in Winter 2021

Best Mother’s Day Flower Deals for 2021

valentines day flowers