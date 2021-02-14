UFC 258 Live Stream: How to Watch Usman vs Burns

At around 12:15 AM ET / 9:15 PM PT, Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns will step into the Octagon at UFC 258 in Las Vegas. Just like UFC 257, the UFC 258 live stream is being broadcast exclusively though ESPN+ in the United States. That’s right — this isn’t a free affair. You’ll need to hand over some cold, hard cash to watch the action unfold live from the comfort of your living room this evening.

How to Watch UFC 258 Online in the U.S.

There isn’t a free UFC 258 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the event. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 258 online? It’s not cheap — the UFC 258 PPV is available to existing ESPN+ subscribers for $70. However, new subscribers who sign up before 10 PM ET/7 PM PT can save $40 on the fight by signing up for an annual subscription to ESPN+ at a total cost of $90.

Usually, after handing over $60 for an annual ESPN+ subscription, the UFC 258 PPV would usually set you back $70, but ESPN+ is bundling the two for only $90. Seeing as it’s the exclusive broadcaster for UFC in 2021 (meaning you’ll need a membership to tune into UFC 259, UFC 260 and beyond as well), it’s a must-have for fight fans. But remmeber: The discount expires at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

UFC 258 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

Ricky Simón vs Brian Kelleher

Gabriel Green vs Philip Rowe

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Prelims (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Rodolfo Vieira vs Anthony Hernandez

Dhiego Lima vs Belal Muhammed

Polyana Viana vs Mallory Martin

Andrew Ewell vs Chris Gutierrez

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns

Maycee Barber vs Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch

Julian Marquez vs Maki Pitolo

Editors' Recommendations