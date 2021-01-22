How to Watch the UFC 257 Weigh-In Online Today

The UFC 257 weigh-in is scheduled to kick off at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, and will mark the last time the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are in the same room before their bout at UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23. Here’s what you need to know about the event, including how to watch the UFC 257 weigh-in live and a last-minute trick to save $40 on the UFC 257 PPV.

Let’s start with the UFC 257 weigh-in. That’s why you’re here after all. Fortunately, this bit is quite clean-cut. The entire event is being broadcast live on the UFC’s YouTube channel. You don’t have to leave this page to tune in, either: We’ve embedded the live stream right here on this very page so you don’t have to bounce around to track it down. Just sit back and relax, and watch the madness unfold.

Now, let’s talk about how to watch UFC 257 itself. You don’t have much choice here. ESPN+ is the exclusive broadcaster of the event in the U.S., you’re going to need to sign up for a subscription if you don’t already have one and want to tune in live. They say the early bird catches the worm, and that’s very much true when it comes to UFC: Sign up now and save $40 on the UFC 257 PPV.

If cold, hard cash savings aren’t enough alone to encourage you to sign up now, maybe this is. As we all know, UFC 257 will see Conor McGregor take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch that will put the winner in the running for the lightweight title, and ESPN+ has the first bout (UFC 178, which occurred in 2014) in its archive for free for ESPN+ subscribers, so you can rewatch it before UFC 257 on Saturday.

