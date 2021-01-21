  1. Culture

How to Watch the UFC 257 Press Conference Online Today

By

The UFC 257 press conference is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET/9 AM PST, broadcasting live from UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, ahead of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s much-anticipated rematch at UFC 257 on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the event, including how to watch the UFC 257 press conference live today and a trick to save $40 on the UFC 257 PPV.

Let’s start with the UFC 257 press conference. That’s why you’re here after all. Fortunately, this bit is quite clean-cut. The entire event will be broadcast live on the UFC’s YouTube channel. You don’t have to leave this page to tune in, either: We’ve embedded the live stream right here on this very page so you don’t have to bounce around to track it down. Just sit back and relax, and watch the madness unfold.

Now, let’s talk about how to watch UFC 257 itself. You don’t have much choice here. ESPN+ is the exclusive broadcaster of the event in the U.S., you’re going to you’re going to need to sign up for a subscription if you don’t already have one and want to tune in live. They say the early bird catches the worm, and that’s very much true when it comes to UFC: Sign up now and save $40 on the UFC 257 PPV.

If cold, hard cash savings aren’t enough alone to encourage you to sign up now, maybe this is. As we all know, UFC 257 will see Conor McGregor take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch that will put the winner in the running for the lightweight title, and ESPN+ has the first bout (UFC 178, which occurred in 2014) in its archive for free for ESPN+ subscribers, so you can rewatch it before UFC 257 on Saturday.

Editors' Recommendations

How to Save $40 on the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 PPV

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

An Insider’s Look at Conor McGregor’s Clothing Empire

conor mcgregor august clothing feature mcgreggor1

The 11 Best Massage Guns for Your Post-Workout Recovery

best massage guns gun feature

25 Famous Badass Women in History

Maud Stevens Wagner | badass women in history

The 10 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

best christmas movies national lampoon vacation

The 10 Best Christmas Songs to Create the Ultimate 2020 Holiday Playlist

best christmas songs image of turntable vinyl record player sound technology for dj to mix amp play music

5 Useful Ideas to Recycle that Old Christmas Tree

pine needle fire starter

The Best Headphones for Men in 2021

Best Headphones of 2021

Self-Care for Men: A Complete Guide To Feeling Your Absolute Best

Modern Touches Mixed with Retro Charm Honor This Home’s 1960’s Origins

thunderbird heights exterior shot of courtyard

The 10 Best War Movies of All Time

best war movies 1917

The 25 Best Netflix Shows to Binge in 2021

Why Kiss’ Virtual New Year’s Eve Concert Is the Perfect Way To Kiss 2020 Goodbye

kiss virtual new years eve concert 2020 40th anniversary world tour