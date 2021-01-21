How to Watch the UFC 257 Press Conference Online Today

The UFC 257 press conference is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET/9 AM PST, broadcasting live from UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, ahead of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s much-anticipated rematch at UFC 257 on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the event, including how to watch the UFC 257 press conference live today and a trick to save $40 on the UFC 257 PPV.

Let’s start with the UFC 257 press conference. That’s why you’re here after all. Fortunately, this bit is quite clean-cut. The entire event will be broadcast live on the UFC’s YouTube channel. You don’t have to leave this page to tune in, either: We’ve embedded the live stream right here on this very page so you don’t have to bounce around to track it down. Just sit back and relax, and watch the madness unfold.

Now, let’s talk about how to watch UFC 257 itself. You don’t have much choice here. ESPN+ is the exclusive broadcaster of the event in the U.S., you’re going to you’re going to need to sign up for a subscription if you don’t already have one and want to tune in live. They say the early bird catches the worm, and that’s very much true when it comes to UFC: Sign up now and save $40 on the UFC 257 PPV.

If cold, hard cash savings aren’t enough alone to encourage you to sign up now, maybe this is. As we all know, UFC 257 will see Conor McGregor take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch that will put the winner in the running for the lightweight title, and ESPN+ has the first bout (UFC 178, which occurred in 2014) in its archive for free for ESPN+ subscribers, so you can rewatch it before UFC 257 on Saturday.

Editors' Recommendations