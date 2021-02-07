Watch Tottenham vs. West Brom: Live Stream Premier League Soccer

At 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT, Tottenham vs. West Brom kicks off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the Premier League campaign for the two sides. It’s an early morning fixture to catch up on with Tottenham Hotspur hoping to creep up the table to qualify for the Europa League at the end of the season and West Brom hoping to desperately claw its way back from the relegation zone. You can watch the match live via NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock Premium, and we’ve got all the info on how to do so for free.

With one game in hand, Spurs fans are understandably hopeful that they can finish higher up the table than their current sixth place. They’re only two points behind London rivals, West Ham, with that extra game to play potentially making all the difference there. In contrast, things aren’t looking good for West Brom at all. The Midlands-based side has only gained 12 points all season and they’ve played two extra games to Fulham who are two points ahead and one place above them in the league table. The side will have to go some way to ensuring they aren’t relegated this season and we’re not convinced they will fare well against Tottenham Hotspur.

The two sides have only met up once this season so far with Tottenham Hotspur easily winning 1-0 against West Brom. It seems fairly likely that a similar story is going to unfold today.

How to Watch Tottenham vs. West Brom in the U.S.

NBC’s Peacock Premium has all the exclusive rights to the Premier League soccer matches this season. There isn’t a free Tottenham vs. West Brom live stream to watch so Peacock Premium is your only option.

If you don’t want to commit to a new streaming service, Peacock Premium currently has a free one-week trial with absolutely no risk or commitment involved when you sign up. Simply remember to cancel the trial before it ends and you won’t pay a cent. Instead, you can enjoy Tottenham vs. West Brom in full HD.

If Peacock Premium and the prospect of watching the rest of the season sounds tempting, you can choose to sign up for the service for just $5 per month. That money also grants you access to other exclusive Peacock content such as the reboot of Saved by the Bell, The Office, and much more.

