Watch Today’s NBA Games Online: Lakers vs Celtics, Blazers vs Bulls

Basketball fan? You’re in luck — we’ve rounded up all of the NBA games happening today in a neat schedule, complete with details on how you can watch the action unfold from the comfort of your living room, including the Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics, which is due to kick off at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

Today’s NBA Schedule

  • Portland Trial Blazers vs Chicago Bulls — 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (NBC Sports/NBA League Pass)
  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets — 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Fox Sports/NBA League Pass)
  • Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat — 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Fox Sports/NBA League Pass)
  • Houston Rockets vs Houston Rockets  — 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Fox Sports/NBA League Pass)
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs  — 8:30 PM ET  / 5:30 PM PT (Fox Sports/NBA League Pass)
  • Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics — 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT (ABC)
  • Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks — 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT (Fox Sports/NBA League Pass)
  • Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors — 10 PM ET  / 7 PM PT (NBC Sports/NBA League Pass)

All of today’s NBA games are being broadcast through ABC, Fox Sports, or NBC Sports. If you aren’t an existing cable subscriber, fuboTV is the best way to tune in at home. There’s a one-week free trial up for grabs for new customers so you can sample the goods without handing over a dime — no strings attached.

Alternatively, seven out of the eight games can be viewed on NBA League Pass, the official streaming service of the NBA, for $29 per month through Amazon Prime. It can also be subscribed to through NBA itself and accessed on supported devices, but we recommend going through Amazon for the best experience.

