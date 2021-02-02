The 2020-2021 soccer season is fully underway, and one of the most popular clubs in the world — Manchester United — is set to go head-to-head with Southampton today at Old Trafford, United’s home turf. The players hit the green at 3:15 p.m. ET, and if you’re looking for a way to catch the action online, then you can sign up for Peacock now and get full access to the Manchester United vs. Southampton livestream (and other Premier League Soccer games) for cheap.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Southampton Online in the U.S.

There isn’t a way to watch Manchester United vs. Southampton online for free, but you can stream it for cheap with Peacock. Peacock is NBC’s new premium streaming service that’s home to classic shows like The Office and 30 Rock as well as original and exclusive content such as the new Saved by the Bell and Yellowstone. Peacock is also a great place to stream Premier League Soccer games online. There’s a free package, but to watch Manchester United vs. Southampton online today, you’ll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium plan for just $5 per month, which includes Premier League Soccer content as well as everything else that Peacock has to offer.

After one loss and one draw in its last two games, Manchester United is understandably hungry for a win today. The team currently has no injuries to report and Victor Lindelof, who faced off against Arsenal on Saturday, is looking to lead the line-up. Southampton, however, is dealing with a few injuries on its side following its loss to Aston Villa with Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, and Oriol Romeu possibly out of the game this time around — a bitter pill to swallow for a team that has suffered three straight defeats and is already down several players (including Kyle Walker-Peters and Jannik Vestergaard, among others).

If you want to see for yourself what happens live, however, then now’s the time to sign up for Peacock Premium so you can watch Manchester United vs. Southampton online today. New subscribers can also enjoy a free 7-day trial.

Editors' Recommendations