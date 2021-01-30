Lakers vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch the NBA Game

Looking for the Lakers vs Celtics live stream? While ABC has exclusive rights to the match, all hope is not lost if you want watch Lakers vs Celtics online. There are a couple of services out there that will let you tune in for free when the players take to the court at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT. Here’s the low-down.

Event: Los Angles Lakers vs Boston Celtics

Location: Staples Center, Los Angles (No Attendance)

Start Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

How to Watch Lakers vs Celtics Online in the U.S.

You don’t need to be a cable subscriber to watch Lakers vs Celtics. If you’ve never watched an NBA game online before you don’t even need to hand over a dime. Just sign up for a one-week FuboTV free trial and you’ll have the the Lakers vs Celtics live stream on the screen in no time — no hidden costs, no commitment.

Of course, being a free trial you will be billed ($65/month) if you don’t cancel by the end of the week. Although, if you’re a serious NBA fan without cable, you’re probably going to want to keep FuboTV in your streaming stable — it’s your gateway to almost all of the live games broadcast on cable (except those on TNT).

But what if you want to catch those games too? You’ll need to sign up for Sling TV as well ($35/month). This isn’t an either/or affair: ABC isn’t on Sling TV, and TNT isn’t on FuboTV. They couldn’t make it easy for us, could they? Fortunately, there are no contracts for either, so you can sign up for the season then cancel.

