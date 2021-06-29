Today, two old rivals — England and Germany — meet in the UEFA European Championship, also known as Euro 2020. The two soccer teams have a rich history of being extra competitive against each other stemming back to 1966 when England won the World Cup against Germany in a thrilling game that ended 4-2 to England after extra time. Since then, the games have continued to be memorable and frequently full of goals (as well as stressful penalty shootouts). The action starts at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and can be streamed via ESPN+. If you’re looking to watch the England vs. Germany live stream, here’s how to tune in.

How to Watch the England vs. Germany Live Stream Online in the U.S.

The best place to watch the England vs. Germany live stream online is ESPN+. There’s no free England vs. Germany live stream out there so stick with the reliability that comes from ESPN+. Right now, you have a few options on how to sign up. You can choose to pay $5.99 per month to watch ESPN+ with its wealth of content including the all-important game tonight, as well as ESPN+ originals, some of the best sports documentaries, along with pretty much every other sport you can think of.

Alternatively, you can pay $60 for a year’s worth of access to ESPN+. Finally, there’s the Disney+ bundle where you get Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ for just $14 a month providing you with all your entertainment needs for one low monthly sum.

Whatever you decide, what you need to know is that ESPN+ is the best place to watch England vs. Germany. It’s possible to stream on up to three devices at once with support for almost every device you can think of including Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android, Fire TV devices, Chromecast, and many more.

England vs. Germany should be thrilling stuff, even if you’re a neutral fan. With major soccer stars featuring such as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Thomas Müller, and Florian Neuhaus, it could be the best match yet in the already gripping tournament.

That’s certainly likely to be England’s plans with their coach Gareth Southgate having something to prove after missing a crucial penalty in the Euro 96 semi-final between the two teams.

Whichever side you plan on backing, this is one to not miss. Subscribe to ESPN+ now and you can enjoy the game along with the rest of Euro 2020.

