Bellator 258 Live Stream: Watch Archuleta vs. Pettis FREE

Sometime after 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, reigning bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta will step into the octagon to defend his title against Sergio Pettis. Here, we’ll walk you through how to tune into Bellator 258 live stream, so you can watch the action unfold without paying a dime. Here’s how to watch Bellator 258 online.
How to Watch the Bellator 258 Live Stream Online in the U.S.
Bellator 258 isn’t a PPV event, meaning it’s possible to tap into a free Bellator 258 live stream without breaking the law. The way you do this is by signing up for a one-month Showtime free trial, and canceling before June 7. After seeing all the action Showtime provides though for just $10 per month, you may want to keep it.
Should this happen, you’ll be pleased to hear we have an offer for you: By signing up through The Manual your subscription will automatically renew at the discounted price of $5 per month for the first six months. Of course, decide you don’t want to keep it and cancel by June 7 and Bellator 258 won’t cost a thing.
Bellator 258 Fight Card
Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)
- Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots
- Rafael Carvalho vs. Lorenz Larkin
- Patrick Mix vs. Albert Morales
- Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein
- Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid
- Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell
- Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto
- Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt
Main Event (9 PM ET / 6 PM PT)
- Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis
- Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto
- Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally
- Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson
