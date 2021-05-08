Bellator 258 Live Stream: Watch Archuleta vs. Pettis FREE

Sometime after 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, reigning bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta will step into the octagon to defend his title against Sergio Pettis. Here, we’ll walk you through how to tune into Bellator 258 live stream, so you can watch the action unfold without paying a dime. Here’s how to watch Bellator 258 online.

Watch Free on Showtime

How to Watch the Bellator 258 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Bellator 258 isn’t a PPV event, meaning it’s possible to tap into a free Bellator 258 live stream without breaking the law. The way you do this is by signing up for a one-month Showtime free trial, and canceling before June 7. After seeing all the action Showtime provides though for just $10 per month, you may want to keep it.

Should this happen, you’ll be pleased to hear we have an offer for you: By signing up through The Manual your subscription will automatically renew at the discounted price of $5 per month for the first six months. Of course, decide you don’t want to keep it and cancel by June 7 and Bellator 258 won’t cost a thing.

Bellator 258 Fight Card

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)

Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots

Rafael Carvalho vs. Lorenz Larkin

Patrick Mix vs. Albert Morales

Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein

Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid

Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell

Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto

Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt

Main Event (9 PM ET / 6 PM PT)

Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis

Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto

Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally

Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson

