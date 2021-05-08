  1. Culture

Bellator 258 Live Stream: Watch Archuleta vs. Pettis FREE

By

Sometime after 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, reigning bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta will step into the octagon to defend his title against Sergio Pettis. Here, we’ll walk you through how to tune into Bellator 258 live stream, so you can watch the action unfold without paying a dime. Here’s how to watch Bellator 258 online.

Watch Free on Showtime

How to Watch the Bellator 258 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Bellator 258 isn’t a PPV event, meaning it’s possible to tap into a free Bellator 258 live stream without breaking the law. The way you do this is by signing up for a one-month Showtime free trial, and canceling before June 7. After seeing all the action Showtime provides though for just $10 per month, you may want to keep it.

Related

Should this happen, you’ll be pleased to hear we have an offer for you: By signing up through The Manual your subscription will automatically renew at the discounted price of $5 per month for the first six months. Of course, decide you don’t want to keep it and cancel by June 7 and Bellator 258 won’t cost a thing.

Watch Free on Showtime

Bellator 258 Fight Card

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)

  • Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots
  • Rafael Carvalho vs. Lorenz Larkin
  • Patrick Mix vs. Albert Morales
  • Logan Storley vs. Omar Hussein
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid
  • Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell
  • Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto
  • Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt

Main Event (9 PM ET / 6 PM PT)

  • Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis
  • Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto
  • Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally
  • Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson

Editors' Recommendations

What Time is Bellator on Tonight? Bellator 258 Schedule

bellator 258 archuleta vs pettis schedule weigh in featured

What Channel Is Bellator on Tonight? Tune in for FREE

when is bellator 258 juan archuleta and sergio pettis

How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

When is Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis? Full Schedule, Revealed

when is bellator 258 juan archuleta and sergio pettis

When is the Next UFC Fight? Date, Time, and Schedule

when is the next ufc fight 260 miocic vs ngannou

UFC Fight Island: What Is It, and Where Is It?

what is ufc fight island feature

How Long Is a UFC Fight? The Rules, Explained

ufc brunson vs holland fight card derek

What Does No Contest Mean in UFC? A Simple Explanation

what does no contest mean in ufc fight night brunson v holland

Does Dana White Own the UFC? His Stake, Revealed

does dana white own the ufc fight night covington v woodley press conference

Is UFC Fight Night Free or a PPV Event?

watch overeem vs volkov online live stream ufc fight night

How Many Rounds Are There in a UFC Fight?

how many rounds are there in a ufc fight mma 178 mcgregor vs poirier

Do UFC Fighters Wear Cups? A Rule That Changed UFC Forever

israel adesanya future of ufc 234 v silva

How Much Do UFC Fighters Get Paid to Get Punched In the Face?

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone