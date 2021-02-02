Watch Arsenal vs. Wolves Online: Live Stream Premier League Soccer

Today at 1 p.m. ET, Arsenal FC is heading into the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers FC for a mid-week match. If you’re looking for a way to watch Arsenal vs. Wolves online today in the U.S., then you’ll need to sign up for Peacock, and we’re here to show you how — as well as to get you up to speed with these two teams before the game begins.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Wolves Online in the U.S.

Peacock is NBC’s new premium streaming app that brings all sorts of new and classic content right to your smart TV, web browser, mobile device, or gaming console. This includes everything from hit shows like The Office to exclusive productions like the Saved by the Bell reboot, and — even more importantly — Premier League Soccer games.

Unfortunately, you can’t watch the Arsenal vs. Wolves live stream online with the free Peacock plan; you’ll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium package for that. It’s very affordable at only $5 per month, which gets you access to the entire catalog of shows, movies, sports, and everything else that Peacock has to offer.

Arsenal is heading onto the pitch at Molineux on the heels of a recent draw against Manchester United, with Wolves enjoying the home advantage this time around after an away loss against Crystal Palace FC on Saturday. With Arsenal sitting at number 10 in the league standings and Wolves at 14, though, it’s looking like the away team has an advantage this time.

Wolves did pull off the 2-1 win over Arsenal at their last meeting in November 2020 but the team has clearly lost momentum as of late. One of the biggest reasons for its ongoing slip down the rankings is the ongoing absence of striker Raul Jimenez, who remains sidelined due to a fractured skull.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET today, so there’s still time to sign up for Peacock Premium for just $5 per month so you can watch Arsenal vs. Wolves live (along with other upcoming Premier League Soccer matches). New subscribers can also enjoy a free 7-day trial.

