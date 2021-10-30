What Time is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 267 Schedule

Today at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz and the division’s top-ranked contender are duking it out in a contest for the belt. The show begins earlier than usual today due to the venue’s location, but if you plan to tune in to UFC 267 and watch the action unfold live, then you’ve still got time to sign up for ESPN+. Read on to see the full fight schedule so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Most of the recent UFC events have taken place in Las Vegas, but UFC 267 is happening in the United Arab Emirates. That means that if you’re used to watching UFC fights online in the evenings, you’ll have to be ready to tune in a bit earlier than usual this time around. For viewers in the U.S., the main card (which features the headlining championship match between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira) begins at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT. This would normally be the pay-per-view portion of the event, but UFC 267 is free to watch for all ESPN+ subscribers. The preliminary card features eight bouts before the main event and begins at 10:30 AM ET.

Related Content

You’d typically have to pony up $70 for a UFC pay-per-view, but UFC 267 is being made free for all ESPN+ subscribers. That means you can sign up now for $70 per year and enjoy a free UFC 267 live stream this afternoon. Better still, you can bundle a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 268 pay-per-view (which is happening next weekend) for $90. That not only saves you 50 bucks, but essentially lets you score two UFC PPV shows for the price of one.

UFC 267 Fight Card

Prelims (10:30 AM ET/7:30 AM PT)

Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit St. Denis

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov

Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy

Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento

Main Event (2 PM ET/11 AM PT)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Editors' Recommendations