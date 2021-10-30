  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What Time is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 267 Schedule

By

Today at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz and the division’s top-ranked contender are duking it out in a contest for the belt. The show begins earlier than usual today due to the venue’s location, but if you plan to tune in to UFC 267 and watch the action unfold live, then you’ve still got time to sign up for ESPN+. Read on to see the full fight schedule so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Most of the recent UFC events have taken place in Las Vegas, but UFC 267 is happening in the United Arab Emirates. That means that if you’re used to watching UFC fights online in the evenings, you’ll have to be ready to tune in a bit earlier than usual this time around. For viewers in the U.S., the main card (which features the headlining championship match between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira) begins at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT. This would normally be the pay-per-view portion of the event, but UFC 267 is free to watch for all ESPN+ subscribers. The preliminary card features eight bouts before the main event and begins at 10:30 AM ET.

Related Content

You’d typically have to pony up $70 for a UFC pay-per-view, but UFC 267 is being made free for all ESPN+ subscribers. That means you can sign up now for $70 per year and enjoy a free UFC 267 live stream this afternoon. Better still, you can bundle a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 268 pay-per-view (which is happening next weekend) for $90. That not only saves you 50 bucks, but essentially lets you score two UFC PPV shows for the price of one.

UFC 267 Fight Card

Prelims (10:30 AM ET/7:30 AM PT)

  • Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
  • Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit St. Denis
  • Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov
  • Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy
  • Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento

Main Event (2 PM ET/11 AM PT)

  • Jan Błachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira
  • Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen
  • Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Editors' Recommendations

Sling TV Packages: How Much Does Sling TV Cost and More

how to watch cartoons online sling tv logo tm

How to Buy a Quality Sweater: Material, Types, and Tips

Latin american guy trying out a sweater on top at a men's clothing store.

Who is Jan Blachowicz and Why You Should Watch Him at UFC 267

who is jan blachowicz ufc 267 profile image

11 Best Knife Block Sets to Fully Equip Your Kitchen

Knife block set from Kiline.

The 13 Best Movies Streaming on Disney+ To Binge-Watch Right Now

best movies disney plus nightmarexmas

Innocent Creatures Avenged in Preview For Folk Horror Flick ‘The Feast’

Annes Elwy as “Cady” in Lee Haven Jones and IFC’s “The Feast.’

Every Reason Why the Citizen Promaster Is the Perfect Watch for the Outdoors

Citizen Promaster MX watch on the road and traveling.

Spinner vs Roller Luggage: Which is Best for Travel?

Man walking with a rolling luggage in the city.

Why I Love Rumpl’s Merino SoftWool Throw Blanket

Rumpl's Merino SoftWool Blanket draped over a chair.

How To Set Up a Proper At-Home Emergency Kit

disaster preparedness tips hurrican image from getty

How To Winterize Your Motorcycle in a Single Afternoon

motorcycle standing in front of a car covered in snow.

How To Wear a Sweater with Jeans and Look Great

Young man with smartphone sitting on doorstep, Kings Road, London, UK.

5 Spectacular Fall Hikes on the Appalachian Trail

male hiker walks along cliff with view on Appalachian Trail, Maine.