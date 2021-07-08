UFC 264 Date: When is Poirier vs McGregor 3 Happening?

This weekend, MMA fans are getting treated to what might set the UFC box office record for the year. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is one of the most-hyped rematches in recent memory, with rivals Conor “The Notorious” McGregor and Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier settling their score in a trilogy bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s when it’s all going down.

The UFC holds events almost every Saturday (with rare exceptions, such as last weekend) with one pay-per-view each month. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is the big PPV exhibition for this month, landing on July 10, with the main card starting at 10 PM ET /7 PM PT. That’s the pay-per-view portion of the event, so you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the PPV if you want to watch UFC 264 online live this weekend.

More UFC

Even if it doesn’t become the highest-selling UFC pay-per-view event the year (although we think it will), UFC 264 isn’t one that any MMA fan wants to miss. The headliner follows the main event at UFC 257 in January, where Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier faced off for a second time after more than six years since their last encounter. In their rematch, Poirier avenged his previous defeat by dishing out McGregor’s first TKO loss.

Afterward, Poirier was positioned for a shot at the championship (he’s currently number one on the UFC lightweight roster and was briefly the interim champ) but passed it up in favor of a trilogy bout with McGregor. We can’t blame him, considering the paycheck that awaits — especially if he wins, which will all but guarantee that the Diamond’s next bout will be for the belt. If he loses, however, then the defeat will sting all the more; he’ll not only have lost two out of three against his rival, but he’ll have to claw his way back up to be in position for a title contest again.

If McGregor wins, the Notorious will be closer to his own title shot which could once again make him a UFC champion. But if you want to witness for yourself what the fates have in store for these two former champs, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 264 before the action begins on Saturday. New subscribers can grab a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 264 PPV for $90 and save $40.

Editors' Recommendations