What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 263 Schedule

With 14 fights including two championship contests happening at UFC 263, this isn’t an event you’ll want to miss. That’s a lot of action for one night, though, so if you’re looking for a full run-down of who’s fighting and when, then read on, because we’ve got the full UFC 263 time and schedule right here. Then, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view so you can watch Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 live tonight.

There are 28 fighters walking into the Octagon tonight, and as with most big UFC pay-per-view events, UFC 263 splits these 14 bouts up between three fight cards. The early preliminary card, consisting of five fights, starts off the evening early at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT). This will be followed up by the four-fight preliminary card starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

But of course, everybody (including us) is looking forward to the star-studded main event, where middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-1) and Marvin Vettori (17-4) will finally have their rematch (the two first faced each other in 2018, where Adesanya won a narrow decision victory) for the title. The co-main pits flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) and Brandon Moreno (18-5) against each other in another title contest — and another rematch — following their recent encounter last December which ended in a draw.

Those main card fights begin at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and comprise the pay-per-view portion of the event, so you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 263 pay-per-view in order to watch the Adesana vs. Vettori 2 live stream live tonight. A one-year subscription to ESPN+ costs $60 while UFC PPV tickets cost $70 ($130 total), but new subscribers can grab a one-time bundle deal for just $90 and save $40.

