  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 263 Schedule

By

With 14 fights including two championship contests happening at UFC 263, this isn’t an event you’ll want to miss. That’s a lot of action for one night, though, so if you’re looking for a full run-down of who’s fighting and when, then read on, because we’ve got the full UFC 263 time and schedule right here. Then, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view so you can watch Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 live tonight.

There are 28 fighters walking into the Octagon tonight, and as with most big UFC pay-per-view events, UFC 263 splits these 14 bouts up between three fight cards. The early preliminary card, consisting of five fights, starts off the evening early at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT). This will be followed up by the four-fight preliminary card starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

More UFC

But of course, everybody (including us) is looking forward to the star-studded main event, where middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-1) and Marvin Vettori (17-4) will finally have their rematch (the two first faced each other in 2018, where Adesanya won a narrow decision victory) for the title. The co-main pits flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) and Brandon Moreno (18-5) against each other in another title contest — and another rematch — following their recent encounter last December which ended in a draw.

Those main card fights begin at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and comprise the pay-per-view portion of the event, so you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 263 pay-per-view in order to watch the Adesana vs. Vettori 2 live stream live tonight. A one-year subscription to ESPN+ costs $60 while UFC PPV tickets cost $70 ($130 total), but new subscribers can grab a one-time bundle deal for just $90 and save $40.

Editors' Recommendations

UFC 263 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tonight?

ufc 263 fight card

How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

UFC 263 PPV Price: How Much Will Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Cost?

israel adesanya future of ufc seasonal press conference

The 8 Best Indoor Plants To Buy in 2021

The 11 Best Sports Movies of All Time

best sports movies friends watching a movie on building rooftop terrace

The 12 Tools Every Man Should Have in His Toolbox

best tools for men 2021

Clove Shoes Wants to Show Nurses in a New Light

brands giving back clove shoes frontline healthcare workers

Our Essential Ernest Hemingway Reading List, Ranked

Ernest Hemingway

Prime Day Deals 2021: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

amazon prime day boxes, prime day deals

Everything You Need to Know About Israel Adesanya Before UFC 263

israel adesanya future of ufc seasonal press conference

With ‘Rogue Acoustic,’ Susto Rediscovers the Live Audience

susto rogue acoustic album img 0379

Self-Care for Men: A Complete Guide to Feeling Your Absolute Best

10 Small DIY Projects You Can Tackle While Stuck at Home

diy home projects window sill painting