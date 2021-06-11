UFC 263 PPV Price: How Much Will Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Cost?

On Saturday night, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya — undefeated in his division — will be defending his title for the third time in a rematch that has been cooking for years. He’ll be facing Marvin Vettori in the main event on a star-studded fight card, but as a pay-per-view event, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the PPV if you want to watch UFC 263 live this weekend. Here’s how much it’ll cost you.

As with all UFC pay-per-views, UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 will air exclusively via ESPN’s online streaming platform. ESPN+ itself costs just $6 per month or $60 per year (the annual subscription being the better value), giving you access to an ocean of live and on-demand content for just about every sport under the sun — including the UFC. UFC PPV tickets cost $70, but new subscribers can take advantage of a one-time bundle offer and score a one-year ESPN+ membership along with the UFC 263 pay-per-view package for $90. That’s a cool $40 savings.

The main event at UFC 263 has been a long time in the making. Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya (20-1), fresh off his first-ever professional defeat in a failed bid to claim the light heavyweight championship from Jan Blachowicz, is returning to his familiar weight class to face Marvin Vettori (17-4) in a rematch with Vettori challenging for the middleweight title. The two faced before in April 2018, where Adesanya won via split decision — an outcome that Vettori still disputes. Vettori, for his part, is doing his ring-walk on a string of six wins (he has not lost since he faced Adesanya), and both fighters have improved considerably since their first encounter.

The co-main event is another title bout, with flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) going fist-to-fist in a rematch with title challenger Brandon Moreno (18-5). These two also fought before last December — the most recent contest for both men — in a face-off that ended in an unlikely draw.

If you’re looking to watch UFC 263: Adesana vs. Vettori 2 live on Saturday, then now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ — and if you’re a new subscriber, make sure to grab this bundle deal to get a one-year subscription along with the UFC 263 PPV package for just $90. The main event begins at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT).

