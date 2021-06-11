UFC 263 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

UFC 263 is bringing an action-packed night of MMA action tomorrow to Glendale, Arizona, with a star-studded fight card offering up a whopping 14 matchups (including two high-stakes championship bouts). The main card is a pay-per-view event featuring MMA icons like Israel Adesanya, Deveison Figuereido, and Nate Diaz, so you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ if you want to stream UFC 263 live on Saturday. Then, read on to see which fighters will be doing their ring-walks tomorrow night.

With 28 combatants gracing the Octagon this weekend, UFC 263 is a real treat for fight fans. Headlining the main card is UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya (20-1) who, fresh off his first professional defeat in a failed bid for the light heavyweight title, is returning to middleweight to defend his belt in a rematch against Marvin Vettori (17-4). This isn’t their first encounter: The two top-ranked middleweights faced off once before in 2018. There, Adesanya won a narrow victory with a split decision. Vettori has not lost a fight since and is well-positioned to unseat the middleweight champion from the throne.

The second championship challenge on the main card pits flyweight title holder Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) in a rematch against Brandon Moreno (18-5). Their second contest comes off the hells of UFC 256 in December 2020, where the two men fought to a draw. MMA fans are also looking forward to the return of Nate Diaz (21-12), a UFC star who has not fought since 2019. He’ll be entering the Octagon to face third-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards (18-3), a potential title contender who has not tasted defeat since 2015.

There are 14 fights on deck for UFC 263 and you can see the entire roster below. Then, sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori online live this weekend. New subscribers can score a one-year membership along with the UFC 263 PPV package (a $130 combined value) for $90.

UFC 263 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

