  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

UFC 263 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

By

UFC 263 is bringing an action-packed night of MMA action tomorrow to Glendale, Arizona, with a star-studded fight card offering up a whopping 14 matchups (including two high-stakes championship bouts). The main card is a pay-per-view event featuring MMA icons like Israel Adesanya, Deveison Figuereido, and Nate Diaz, so you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ if you want to stream UFC 263 live on Saturday. Then, read on to see which fighters will be doing their ring-walks tomorrow night.

With 28 combatants gracing the Octagon this weekend, UFC 263 is a real treat for fight fans. Headlining the main card is UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya (20-1) who, fresh off his first professional defeat in a failed bid for the light heavyweight title, is returning to middleweight to defend his belt in a rematch against Marvin Vettori (17-4). This isn’t their first encounter: The two top-ranked middleweights faced off once before in 2018. There, Adesanya won a narrow victory with a split decision. Vettori has not lost a fight since and is well-positioned to unseat the middleweight champion from the throne.

More UFC

The second championship challenge on the main card pits flyweight title holder Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) in a rematch against Brandon Moreno (18-5). Their second contest comes off the hells of UFC 256 in December 2020, where the two men fought to a draw. MMA fans are also looking forward to the return of Nate Diaz (21-12), a UFC star who has not fought since 2019. He’ll be entering the Octagon to face third-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards (18-3), a potential title contender who has not tasted defeat since 2015.

There are 14 fights on deck for UFC 263 and you can see the entire roster below. Then, sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori online live this weekend. New subscribers can score a one-year membership along with the UFC 263 PPV package (a $130 combined value) for $90.

UFC 263 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

  • Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis
  • Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney
  • Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
  • Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini
  • Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

  • Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
  • Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM ET)

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
  • Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
  • Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
  • Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Editors' Recommendations

UFC 263 PPV Price: How Much Will Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Cost?

israel adesanya future of ufc seasonal press conference

Clove Shoes Wants to Show Nurses in a New Light

brands giving back clove shoes frontline healthcare workers

Our Essential Ernest Hemingway Reading List, Ranked

Ernest Hemingway

Prime Day Deals 2021: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

amazon prime day boxes, prime day deals

Everything You Need to Know About Israel Adesanya Before UFC 263

israel adesanya future of ufc seasonal press conference

With ‘Rogue Acoustic,’ Susto Rediscovers the Live Audience

susto rogue acoustic album img 0379

Self-Care for Men: A Complete Guide to Feeling Your Absolute Best

10 Small DIY Projects You Can Tackle While Stuck at Home

diy home projects window sill painting

How to Cultivate Modern Rustic Style in Your Own Home

rustic modern home

Don’t Pay for Amazon Prime? You Can Still Shop Prime Day Deals

Prime Day 2021

Watch Loki: Stream the Series on Disney+ Now

how to watch loki online marvel

The 8 Best Drinking Board Games to Play Right Now

best drinking board games 2020

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Surfer John John Florence Is Feeling the Flow

john florence tokyo olympics feature 0 peloton