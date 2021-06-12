What Channel Is UFC 263 on Tonight? Tune in Live

UFC 263 is happening tonight at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and if you’re not able to enjoy it in-person and are looking for the best way to tune in live, we’ve got you covered. This is a pay-per-view event featuring two championship bouts on the main card, so you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ if you want to watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 online. However, you’ve got a couple other options for watching the preliminary card and early prelims preceding the main event. Here’s what you need to know about the UFC 263 channel.

UFC 263 boasts an impressive lineup of 28 combatants doing their ring-walks tonight, with these 14 fights divided across three cards. The five-fight main card features the two headliners — Israel Adesanya vs. Martin Vettori for the UFC Middleweight Championship along with Deiveson Figueiredo defending his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno for the flyweight title — and is the pay-per-view portion of the show. As with all UFC pay-per-views, the main event will air exclusively via the ESPN+ online streaming platform and starts at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT).

More UFC

The preliminary and early preliminary cards can also be watched via ESPN+, but if you’re looking for other ways to watch these fights in the run-up to the main event, then you can tune into the prelims on the ESPN TV channel at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass a bit earlier a 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. However, given that the entire fight card will air on ESPN+ and you need that to watch the pay-per-view main event anyway, now’s a fine time to sign up — and, if you’re a new member, you have the perfect chance to grab a one-time bundle deal that gets you a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 263 PPV for $90 (a $40 savings).

Editors' Recommendations