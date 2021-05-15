  1. Culture
What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 262 Schedule

By

Tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, UFC veteran Charles Oliveira and league newcomer Michael Chandler are meeting in the Octagon to fight for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. The main event is a pay-per-view show airing exclusively via ESPN+, preceded by two undercards. Here’s when it’s all going down.

There are 12 fights slated for UFC 262. The main card, featuring the lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, begins at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT). This is the pay-per-view portion of the show and features five matchups in total; a lightweight contest between former interim champ Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush will serve as the co-main.

The UFC 262 main card is preceded by two undercards. There are three early prelims scheduled to start off the action early at 6:30 PM ET, followed by four preliminary fights happening at 8:00 PM ET before the main event. Headlining the preliminary card is MMA legend Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, who will be facing off against Andre Muniz in a middleweight matchup.

The early prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass while the prelims will be broadcast on the ESPN TV channel, but the UFC 262 main card is a pay-per-view event airing exclusively via ESPN+. Now’s the time to sign up so you can watch UFC 262 live tonight. If you haven’t signed up yet, then you can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal and score a one-year subscription to ESPN+ along with the UFC PPV package for $90, saving $40.

